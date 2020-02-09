advertisement

MELBOURNE – Australian authorities issued evacuation orders as heavy rain fell on Sydney and the east coast of the state of New South Wales (NSW) on Monday, bringing chaos to the country’s largest city as it was burning heavy rains faded since November.

Between 200 and 400 millimeters (7.9-15.8 inches) of rain flooded the Sydney area in the Blue Mountains and farther south over the weekend, said the Bureau of Meteorology, which led to floods and forced more than 60 schools to close on Monday.

The NSW State Emergency Service received over 2,700 calls for help overnight, with the number of calls since last Wednesday reaching 10,000, said SES spokesman Andrew Richards.

“Certainly it is certainly a very significant event. It has led to a record number of calls to our call center. It is quite widespread,” NSW State Emergency Service (SES) spokesman Andrew Richards said.

“Couift that with wind gusts off the coast, big waves 6 meters (20 feet), the coastline is getting pretty armed, as well as high tides and king tides.”

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that heavy rain could lead to life-threatening floods for the south coast of New South Wales and also said there could be gusts of wind more than 90km per hour (56 miles per hour).

Thanks to the rain, the NSW Rural Fire Service Sunday night declared that one of the worst fires in the state, Currawon on the south coast, was finally out. The fire had burned for 74 days, destroying 312 homes and destroying nearly 500,000 hectares of land (1.2 million hectares).

There were still 33 fires burning Monday morning in the state, but they were all at the lowest warning level of “councils” and mostly in the southeast areas where the rains were headed.

Farmers welcomed the rain, but said the water would not go deep enough to end three years of drought.

“It’s a really good start to the year. Unfortunately, it’s not drought-stricken,” Nigel Cornish, a Queensland farmer who is director of the Grain Growers industry group, told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio.

The drought has contributed to a terrible fire season that has killed 33 people and about 1 billion native animals, destroyed more than 2,500 homes and burned more than 11.7 million hectares (28 million hectares) of land since September.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Peter Cooney)

