(CNN) – At least 44 people were killed after heavy rains in southeastern Brazil, the country’s civil defense said Monday.

Approximately 13,000 people were affected by the floods in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, with thousands being driven out of their homes. According to the defense, a number of people remain missing.

The authorities in Minas Gerais declared a state of emergency in 47 cities on Sunday. By Monday, the number of cities in a state of emergency had risen to more than 100, said Brazilian news agency Agencia Brasil.

While in India on Monday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced that members of the armed forces have been mobilized to the area to help address the emergency.

Governor Minas Gerais Romeu Zema, who flew over the region on Sunday, said the most affected areas were where people lived in informal and precarious homes.

He said that a long-term solution to the frequent deadly floods in Brazil would be a “housing plan” to address the danger of residents.

According to Agencia Brasil, the federal government of Brazil has designated approximately $ 20 million to help those affected.

