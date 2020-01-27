advertisement

Air traffic controllers have told Kobe Bryant’s helicopter pilots that the vehicle was flying too low before the crash

The helicopter in which Kobe Bryant and eight others died when he crashed in Los Angeles County, California on January 26 was operated under “special visual flight rules” according to the air traffic control audio data recorded by LiveATC.net. Special visual flight rules allow pilots to fly in bad weather than normal conditions – in this case, thick fog – that include standard visual flight rules. The audio shows that in the minutes before the crash at 9:45 p.m. PST, an air traffic controller informed the pilot that he was “still too low for flight tracking”. probably due to the low altitude and the deteriorating conditions. Shortly afterwards, the radar contact with the helicopter was lost. The audio includes conversations between numerous control tower operators and the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan. Additional snippets from the audio highlight how the pilot received help from air traffic controllers to navigate through the thick fog in the Burbank and Van Nuys areas of northwest Los Angeles. This video was published by VASAviation, a YouTube channel, which compiled, edited and aligned the audio data from several air traffic control towers with flight data that showed the helicopter’s path. Credit: VASAviation / LiveATC.net via Storyful

