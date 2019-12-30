advertisement

SYDNEY / MELBOURNE – Sydney was fooled into smoke on Tuesday as strong heat and winds sparked wildfires in southeastern Australia, but despite some community concerns, authorities said the city’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks would go ahead.

Authorities urged vacationers in New South Wales (NSW) to head to the beaches to avoid fires inside popular tourist towns, where campsites and caravan parks are packed.

“Seeking shelter and keeping your safety closer to the beach … is a much safer option,” said NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

Most fires are caused by lightning, he said, warning that conditions were unstable, with potentially gloomy wildfires following lightning strikes from the past two or three days.

“In the hot and dry wind conditions that we expect today, there is every chance we can see new fires starting as a result of some of this activity,” Fitzsimmons said.

Fire authorities gave everything clear about New Year’s fireworks display over Sydney Harbor, even after some in the community and a state Labor politician pressed for it to be lifted, citing fears of fire danger and in solidarity with cities. others in the region that have been forced to cancel.

“Many of us have mixed feelings about this evening, but the important thing we draw from this is that we are a resilient state,” State Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

“I don’t want to take away a second of the deep feeling of loss and tragedy that many people are feeling across the state,” she said. On Monday, a volunteer firefighter lost his life, the third to die since the beginning of the latest blaze of fires.

The 28-year-old firefighting truck was blown up by extremely strong winds. Fitzsimmons said fire crews had described the scene as “really horrible, a fire tornado”.

In neighboring Victoria, fire officials said “numerous properties” were lost Monday as a breeze blew through the eastern part of the state, forcing evacuations of vacationers.

Up to 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) of fire columns were creating their own weather systems, generating lightning and strong wind, with some large columns of smoke like tornadoes, said Victoria Country Fire Authority regional controller Victoria O ‘ Keefe.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

