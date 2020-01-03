advertisement

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee ligament injury in Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Burnley, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Wesley, the club’s record signing, was injured in a collision with Burnley’s Ben Mee and had to be moved to a catcher while Heaton also left the field in a similar fashion as he was bothered knee-jerk when Chris Wood home.

“The club can confirm that Tom Heaton and Wesley will miss the rest of the season due to injury,” the club said in a statement https://www.avfc.co.uk/News/2020/01/03/injury – Update-Wesley-tom-Heaton.

“It has been confirmed that both players suffered a knee ligament injury.”

Villa are battling departures this season and the victory pushed them to 17 – a point above the relegation zone. Further they play Fulham away in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju gopalakrishnan)

