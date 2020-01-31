advertisement

Murmur by director Heather Young won the Grand Jury’s Storytelling Prize at the 26th Slamdance Film Festival, which the festival announced at its award ceremony on Thursday evening at the Treasure Mountain Inn in Park City, Utah.

The festival jury also paid tribute to Merawi Gerima’s “Residue” and “Residue” received the audience award for the narrative contribution.

“We congratulate the winners of Slamdance 2020 and celebrate all our new filmmakers who have shown us that the art of filmmaking is brilliantly alive,” said Slamdance co-founder Peter Baxter in a statement. “This next generation brings us art that is composed of risk taking, courage and the unexpected. It’s not just her characters who are on an adventure. It is also the filmmakers and Slamdance will continue to be their companion. “

“The Grand Jury Award for the Narrative Feature goes to Murmur, the quietly devastating debut of Canadian filmmaker Heather Young. This detailed and deeply humane drama offers an insightful and understanding portrait of a lonely woman who is being portrayed by newcomer Shan McDonald and who is trying to fill the gap in her life, ”said the jury in a statement. “A special mention goes to Merawi Gerima’s mesmerizing first post,” Residue, “which is inventive, poetic, and angry at the same time about identity, gentrification, and the difficulty of returning home.”

Director Brian Morrison’s “Bastards’ Road” won the 2020 audience award for documentary. “Shoot to Marry” directed by Steve Markle received this year’s Best of Breakouts Audience Award for films in the breakouts section of the festival, which features filmmakers who previously made a feature film.

“Higher Love” directed by Hasan Oswald won the jury’s documentary award, and “Maxima” directed by Claudia Sparrow was honored. “To Calm the Pig Inside” won the short jury’s documentary award, and “Umbilical” and “My favorite food is Indian tacos, my favorite drink is iced tea and my favorite thing is drums” both won honorable awards in this category.

This year, the festival also offered the AGBO grant, which was awarded by Avengers: Endgame by slam dance alumni Joe and Anthony Russo. The award was given to Carlota Pereda, director of “Piggy”. Pereda will receive a $ 25,000 award to enable a deserved filmmaker to continue their journey with mentoring from the Russians and development support from their studio.

“Carlota Pereda’s” Piggy “is a slap in the face. A successful mixture of biting social comments and emotionally devastating filmmaking. We are very proud to present you with this year’s AGBO scholarship. We look forward to doing her work in the future support, ”said the Russo in a statement.

The 2020 slam dance program included 16 premieres from around the world, North America and the United States – including films from Belarus, Canada, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Russia, South Africa and the United States. A total of 11 narrative and 9 documentary films were presented in the competition. All of the competition films are full-length directorial debuts with a budget of less than $ 1 million and no US distribution.

This year’s festival had DGA as main sponsor, Blackmagic Design as main sponsor and CreativeFuture, Pierce Law Group, LLP, Final Draft and Entertainment Partners as price sponsors.

Check out the full list of festival winners:

Jury Awards | Narrative properties

Main Jury Prize for Narrative Films – “Marbles” (Director: Heather Young)

Honorable mentions: “Residue” (Director: Merawi Gerima)

Jury Awards | Documentaries, documentary shorts

Documentary Grand Jury Prize – “Higher Love” (Director: Hasan Oswald)

Special mention – “Maxima” (director: Claudia Sparrow)

Short Jury Documentary Award – “To calm the pig inside” (Director: Joanna Vasquez Arong)

Special mention: “Umbilical” (Dir.: Danski Tang) and “My favorite food is Indian tacos, my favorite drink is iced tea and my favorite thing is drums” (Dir.: Derius Matchewan)

Jury Awards – story shorts

Jury Prize for Story Shorts: “Moving” (Directed by Adinah Dancyger)

Special mention: “Proof” (Director: Nishtha Jain, Deepti Gupta)

Jury Awards – Experimental Shorts / Animated Shorts

Experimental Shorts Grand Jury Prize: “Shooting Stars” (Director: Magda Jaroszewicz)

Special mention: “Meteorit” (Directed by Mauricio Saenz)

Animated Shorts Grand Jury Prize: “The Little Soul” (Director: Barbara Rupik)

Special mention: “Symbiosis” (Director: Nadja Andrasev)

Slamdance Acting Award: Obinna Nwachukwu (“backlog”)

Slamdance Acting Award Honorable Mention: Maya Harman (“Chubby”)

George Stark’s Spirit of Slamdance Award Winner: Yani Gellman from “Greetings, from the Planet Krog!”

CreativeFuture Innovation Award: “The Little Soul” (Director: Barbara Rupik)

The AGBO grant, awarded by Joe and Anthony Russo, winners: Carlota Pereda, (director: “Piggy”)

Audience Awards:

Audience Award for the best story: “Residue” (Directed by Merawi Gerima)

Audience Award for Documentary: “Bastards’ Road” (Directed by Brian Morrison)

Best of Breakouts Audience Award: “Shoot to Marry” (Director: Steve Markle)

