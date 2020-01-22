advertisement

It’s almost impossible to believe that 12 years have passed since Heath Ledger’s death.

Though he was only 28 years old at the time of his death, Ledger had appeared in a number of critically acclaimed films, including the romantic teardrop Brokeback Mountain and teen classic 10 Things I Hate About You.

Ledger, known for his commitment to his craft, was an extremely intuitive method actor who did everything he could to enter his character’s mindset. This rare feature is perhaps most evident in his depiction of the Joker in The Dark Knight.

Ledger’s Joker faced a chalky smile from Glasgow and had no physical resemblance to the handsome, sun-kissed Australian actor. Still, he could embody the villain like no other actor before him; brings us one of the grotesque unforgettable performances of the 2000s.

After The Dark Knight won the gold medal at the box office, fans were pushed into the background by the stories about Ledger’s involvement as a Thespian. about how he reportedly isolated himself in a hotel room to perfect the Joker’s eerie laugh.

In an excerpt from the interview that The Hollywood Reporter conducted, Bale revealed how Ledger had asked him to hit his face during the infamous poll scene:

As you can see in the film, Batman starts defeating the Joker and realizes that this is not an ordinary opponent. Because the more I defeat him, the more he enjoys it.

The more I give him satisfaction. Heath behaved very similarly. He kind of spurred me on. I said, “You know what? I really don’t need to hit you.” It will look just as good if I don’t. “

And he says, “Go on. Go on. Go on …” He banged around and there were tiled walls in this set that he cracked and dented when he hurled himself into it. His commitment was total.

Ledger’s role as a joker was probably the most consistent and influential of his career and set a new standard for the filmic representation of cartoon characters.

After his death, The Dark Knight received a number of posthumous awards, including Best Supporting Actor in the Academy Awards, Best Supporting Actor in the Golden Globes and Best Supporting Actor in the BAFTAs.

Our thoughts are with the Heath Ledger family in this difficult season.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

