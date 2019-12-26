advertisement

The NSW Rural Fire Service advises residents to prepare their properties for the deteriorating conditions, with rising temperatures and dry winds increasing the risk of bush fires in parts of the state.

Two firefighters were killed and up to 100 houses destroyed when bush fires hit NSW last Thursday and Saturday last week.

Firefighters have used milder conditions to strengthen the boundary lines in recent days, and more than 1,400 worked on Christmas Day 2 to slow the spread of fire.

RFS spokesman Ben Shepherd said they had done a great job until Christmas while conditions remained favorable.

“For once, the weather was a little bit better for us, but next week it will still be a potentially difficult day once the danger of a bad fire sets in,” Inspector Shepherd told AAP on Thursday.

At noon, nearly 70 bush and grass fires burned across the state, 28 of which had not yet been contained.

“Take some time today to prepare your property for the forecast deterioration this weekend and early next week,” tweeted the RFS.

Meteorological forecaster Rose Barr said Thursday that the construction of a violent heat wave will begin in the southern parts of NSW.

“Between Thursday and Saturday, violent heatwave conditions will occur in the south of the state, which will span a wider range from NSW until the weekend and next week,” she told AAP.

“Some areas are expected to experience extreme heat wave conditions.

“As the heat and wind increase, the risk of fire will worsen in the new week, with Monday and Tuesday most likely being the most important days for the fire.”

More than 1,700 firefighters were deployed on Christmas Day to strengthen the safety lines before the dangerous weather hit.

Firefighters and Rescue NSW Commissioner Paul Baxter thanked the firefighters who had worked through Christmas on Thursday and noted their commitment, commitment, professionalism and selflessness.

“Last week we had a near accident when a driver hit one of our firefighters on the accident site,” continued Baxter in a message posted on Facebook.

“I want to remind members of the community that if you are out on the street and see the warning lights flashing, please slow down and give room to our crews. It is safer for you and safer for our crews.”

The fire hazard values ​​are very high on Thursday for the ACT, the larger Hunter, the central and southern areas, the northern and southern slopes and the northwestern NSW.

There is a high fire risk from the extreme south coast to Sydney, and a low risk rate in western parts of the state.

Originally published as a heat wave, NSW means danger of bush fire

