advertisement

The Miami HEAT signed Chris Silva on a two-way contract, a deal that divides a player’s time between the team and his G-League partner.

Silva would never set foot in a G League field.

In 30 games with the HEAT, his impact from the bank proved to be irreplaceable for a team fighting for a top spot in the Eastern Conference.

advertisement

This influence did not go unnoticed.

Today the HEAT signed the former Gamecock Chris Silva for an NBA contract.

Silva has played 30 games with Miami this season, averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 8.3 minutes, while shooting 69.1 percent off the field, the third highest percentage in the NBA with at least 50 attempts. He reached a seasonal high of 10 points in Philadelphia on November 23 and led the team by plus or minus five times, the second most common in the team.

Silva played all four seasons in South Carolina and was the first player in school history to achieve a total of at least 700 rebounds and 500 free throws. He played in 32 games (all starts) as a senior last season with an average of 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.94 blocks and 26.8 minutes, while he was 50.8 percent out of the field, 50 percent from the three-point range and 74.4 percent from the foal line shot earned All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team award. Among the headmasters of all time, he took third place in the free throws achieved (577), sixth place in the rebounds (876), sixth place in the blocks (186) and tenth place in the points (1,509).

advertisement