MIAMI – Jimmy Butler has rejected the idea that a game against his former team should be of particular importance.

Victory was all that mattered.

Butler hit a season high of 38 points before closing the fourth quarter, and Miami Heat set a franchise record of 81 points in the second half to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Monday night.

“I never worry about crimes,” said Butler. “Damn, I’m never worried about defense. I’m just worried about victory.”

Goran Dragic scored 24 points for Miami, Duncan Robinson 19 and All-Star Bam Adebayo with 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the heat. Derrick Jones Jr. added 15 points for Miami, reaching seasonal highs in points and margins.

Miami also won the season 3-1.

“We just want to get better throughout the season and we knew this game was important to win 3-1 against one of the teams we are competing in in this competitive Eastern conference.” Heat trainer Erik Spoelstra said. “It is important.”

It was more or less the same for Philadelphia. The team with the best 22: 2 home record of the NBA lost for the tenth time in the last 12 games on the road. Joel Embiid led the 76s with 29 points and 12 rebounds, and Mike Scott scored 17 points – most of them in 5-of-7 shooting from a 3-point range – in 18 minutes.

Ben Simmons had 16 points for Philadelphia.

“There were next to no in the second half,” said Tobias Harris of Philadelphia. “We simply never left our mark on the defensive in the second half.”

The 76ers win home games with an average of 10 points. But on the road, they’ve been beaten twice in double digits this season – and this 31-point loss came just two days after the season’s worst 21-point loss in Brooklyn on Saturday.

“We don’t play a defense like we can play,” said Brett Brown, 76ers coach. “It starts and almost ends there for me.”

Butler was 14 for 20 from the field and 8 for 8 from the foul line. The heat only set three sales; The previous franchise low for a game was four and was set against Orlando on January 24, 2009.

“We want Jimmy to be aggressive,” said Dragic. “He is our leader.”

TIP-INS

76ers: Simmons tried its first 3-hand since December 10, a 26-foot beat the clock at the end of the first quarter that failed. He is now 2 for 23 in his career from beyond the bow. … Embiid had 11 of the first 17 points in Philadelphia. He then had three of the next 37 points from the 76s. … Former heat protector Josh Richardson (left thigh) worked on the pitch on Monday but missed his fifth game in a row.

Heat: It is not known whether Justise Winslow, who missed 27 of Miami’s last 28 games with a bruise in her lower back, will be on the plane on Tuesday when Miami embarks on a five-game journey that starts of the All Star Starts pause. Butler had never had 38 points through three quarters. He had 37 points after 36 minutes in a game for Chicago in April 2017.

INJURY

Meyers Leonard, one of only two Heat players – Adebayo is the other – who started all 49 games this season needed help in the locker room at the beginning of the third quarter after spraining his left ankle. And Tyler Herro left after 10 minutes with pain in his right foot, which he tried to play through after being stuck on in an unusual way before the game. Spoelstra said Herro had been addressing the problem called a sprain for about 10 days.

GREAT LEADERSHIP

Miami’s biggest lead was 35. The only game in which the heat had a bigger lead this season was against Houston on November 3 when they led at 41.

NEXT

76ers: Visit Milwaukee on Thursday.

Heat: Visit the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

