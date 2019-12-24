advertisement

Miami Heat defender Dion Waiters will return from a six-match suspension after playing Monday night against the Utah Jazz, according to the Miami Herald, but reports are questioning his future with the team and the league.

Waiters, an eight-year NBA veteran outside of Syracuse, was suspended without pay earlier this month for the third time this season for violating team rules and disobedience.

The waiters, 28, have yet to play this season. He appeared in 44 games for the Heat last season, averaging 12 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

advertisement

The Herald reported on Monday that the Heat said the Waiters will reunite with the team as early as Tuesday, take part in practice and be with the team during the games, but if he appears in a game is still in doubt.

Numerous sources told the Herald that Heat would prefer to cut ties with Waiters, but there is currently no attractive option to make that move.

Waiters and Heat will have to agree to keep him away from the team while he is still being paid, but there is no such deal, the Herald said, adding that without any teams interested in Waiters trading, it would benefit Miami to keep guard on her payroll because her salary can be used as a contract to finance even a trade.

Waiters signed a four-year, $ 52 million contract with Miami in July 2017. A source told the Herald that the Heat have been open to a buyout for the last 18 months of his deal, but Waiters have been reluctant to accept anymore. less than the $ 12.1m he owes this year and the $ 12.7m he will earn next season.

A league executive told ESPN that the Waiters contract is “as close to volatile as I’ve ever seen in the NBA.” Some league executives told ESPN that Waiters’ NBA career is probably over, stopping an impossible turnaround.

The waiter agent, Rich Paul, reportedly declined to comment on his client’s situation.

– Starting the media level

advertisement