Mourners gather in Tomkins Park in Calgary on Friday, January 10, 2020 to honor the memory of those killed in a plane crash in Tehran. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Family members of Arshia Arbabbahrami, one of two Calgarians killed in the plane crash in Iran, knelt in front of a photograph of the 19-year-old with tears streaming down their faces at a candle vigil on Friday.

Many people put fresh flowers in the gazebo at Tomkins Park at 17th Avenue S.W. as dozens of yellow flames flew in front of pictures of Canadian victims. About 100 people were hugged closely, many crying, to pay tribute to the 176 people aboard the Ukrainian International Airport flight that crashed in Iran shortly after the flight on Wednesday.

The federal government said 57 Canadians were on board, including 30 from Edmonton. Western Canada High School student Arbabbahrami and aircraft mechanic Kasra Saati are the two confirmed deaths in Calgary.

“Our hearts are broken,” said organizer Eghbal Kayadan. “It’s shocking to the whole community.”

Mourners gather in Tomkins Park in Calgary on Friday, January 10, 2020 to honor the memory of those killed in a plane crash in Tehran.

He said it was important to organize the gathering so that families and friends who have lost a loved one know they are not alone.

Rayka Aminjavaheri, a close friend of Arbabbahrami, echoed Kayadan’s sentiments and said keeping a watch is the least they could do to honor his best friend’s memory and support one another during difficult times.

The teenager said the two met in high school and soon became good friends.

“We had a lot of memorable memories,” he said, describing Arbabbahram as smart, athletic and supportive. “I was so hopeless at one time, about a year ago, and I had nothing to do – education, work, nothing – and he inspired me to do all those things step by step and help me get to where i wanted to go.

No one believed in my little talent and my art and things like that, but when he saw my work, he inspired me a lot. Now, I’m a student of architecture here at (Southern Alberta Institute of Technology) and he helped me a lot to get there. “

A black man puts a candle in front of a photo of the victims of the plane crash in Tehran Kasra Saati and Arshia Arbabbahrami at Tomkins Park in Calgary on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Kayadan said he did not know the victims in person, but Saati had attended several community events he hosted.

He described him as a family man with a gentle heart and friendly personality.

As families continue to grieve the losses, Kayadan said the community is seeking justice and deserves to know what happened to the plane.

“Bring the culprits responsible for this tragic event to light,” read a sign placed on the steps of the gazebo.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada had intelligence indicating the aircraft had been hit by an Iranian missile. He said it may have been “unintentional” and it is too soon to draw conclusions.

The Alberta government has created an online condolence book for people to share sympathies and support for the victims of the flight crash PS752, which will later be shared with the Edmonton Iranian Heritage Society.

“Our province is united in the sadness and compassion we feel for the families and friends of Albertans lost in the collision,” said Prime Minister Jason Kenney. “We are making this site of condolence online so that the people of our province can unite in love and support as we embark on the long and difficult journey of healing.”

Albertans can submit their opinions in two weeks at https://www.alberta.ca/messages-of-condolence-for-victims-of-the-iran-plane-crash.cfm

