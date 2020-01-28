advertisement

NBA superstar LeBron James said Monday he was “broken and devastated” about Kobe Bryant’s death while vowing to continue Bryant’s legacy in the championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion in 20 seasons with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday at the age of 41, just hours after Lakers star James overtook him in third place in the league leaderboard.

“I broke and devastated my brother,” James wrote on Instagram. “Man, I love you, big brother.

“I promise you that I will continue your old man! You mean so much to all of us, especially #LakerNation, and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep going !!

“Please give me the strength from heaven and watch over me! I have us here! “

The NBA postponed the Lakers’ scheduled game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday after Bryant’s tragic death. The Lakers’ next game is scheduled for Friday against Portland.

James also made it clear that he was still trying to process the shocking death of an iconic, long-time rival and dear friend long before they expected to say goodbye. The crash had killed a total of nine people, including Bryant’s daughter Gigi.

“I’m not ready, but I’m here now,” said James to begin his message. “Man, I’m sitting here trying to write something for this post, but every time I try I start crying again, I’m just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / fraternity that we have had!

“I literally didn’t hear your voice until Sunday morning before I left Philly to go back to LA. I never thought that in a million years this would be the last conversation we would have. WTF !! “

Move the game forward @KingJames. Respect my brother 💪🏾 # 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant), January 26, 2020

The Lakers have won 16 NBA titles in team history, one that falls short of the Boston Celtics’ record. Bryant won five titles in seven NBA final games and was crowned in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010.

But the Lakers have suffered six consecutive losses since their last playoff appearance, including the last three season campaigns from Bryant’s career.

This season, the Lakers have the second best record in the NBA to lead the Western Conference at 36:10, with an average of 25.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and a top league score of 10.7 assists per game.

James had reached the NBA final eight years in a row and nine times in his career until the Lakers struggled with the club in its first season last year.

Bryant retired in 2016. The same year, James fulfilled his lifelong dream of winning an NBA title with his home club, the Cleveland Cavaliers, after getting his first two crowns at the Miami Heat.

James led the Cavaliers into the NBA final over the next two seasons, losing to Golden State each time. In 2018, he left Cleveland and joined the Lakers.

James said his heart went to Bryant’s widow, Vanessa and Kobe’s surviving daughters.

“There is so much more I want to say, but I just can’t because I can’t make it!” James wrote. “Until we see my brother again !!”

James’ message appeared next to a photo of him in Laker’s uniform, which Bryant greeted as he rose from a seat in the yard.

