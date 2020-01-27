advertisement

Sarah Chester was “the one everyone could rely on”. Her daughter Payton was “the gentlest person you would ever meet”.

La Serna High’s football coach, Andy George, described his sister and the 13-year-old niece, who was one of the nine Orange County people who died in the Calabasas helicopter crash on Sunday, with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died.

George, who led his team to the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship game a few months ago and was named Whittier Daily News coach of the year, spoke about his family’s heartbreak.

George is two years older than his sister Sarah, who was 45 years old. Sarah Chester is survived by her husband Chris and their two boys Hayden and Riley, both 16 years old and attending St. Margaret’s Episcopal School in San Juan Capistrano. She is also survived by her mother Cathy George and another brother named Chris.

“We’re just sad, I mean, we have a broken heart,” said Andy George on Monday. “It is starting to calm down a bit, but I’m still incredulous. We always tried to be there for each other and were very close.

“She is the one everyone relied on. She was there for everyone. She was everything for her family, for our family. Whenever I needed something, she was the person I went to.”

George said that his sister Sarah attended La Serna High School and was an outstanding soccer player on the school team. Her family lived in Orange County.

“I will miss her so much, I will,” George continued. “She is strong, friendly, intelligent, funny, beautiful and did everything to us.”

George said his niece Payton loved basketball and said that she had played with Bryant’s Mamba team for some time. He said his sister and her family had gotten to know the Bryant family well.

“She’s been on the Mamba team for years, she loved it,” George said of Payton. “It was obviously a big part of her life. He (Bryant) was always there for her. (Payton) wanted to play in high school and college.

“It’s just so hard to believe they’re gone.”

George choked even more and talked about his niece.

“She had that sweetest soul, the sweetest gentlest person you would ever meet,” George said of Payton. “She always had a huge smile on her face. Every time we saw her, she spent all her time with my little daughters.

“She enjoyed every minute of being there for her and she worked so hard on basketball. She was good, she had a big figure in front of her. It’s just so devastating. “

Payton attended Harbor View Elementary through fifth grade before moving to St. Margaret’s Episcopal School, where she was in eighth grade.

Todd Schmidt, the director of Harbor View Elementary, went to Facebook to express his feelings about the two.

“While people mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant, I want to take a moment to remember two great people who were with him, Sarah and Payton Chester,” he wrote. “As headmasters, we work with some fantastic families. The Chesters were one of them, dedicated, supportive, encouraging and full of mischief and laughter, and they had the best kids!

“This family was so impressed with Harbor View. They were sincere, kind, and looked after the staff, other families, and yes, especially me.

“While the world mourns for a dynamic athlete and a humanitarian, I mourn two equally important people. Their impact was just as significant, their loss will be felt just as strongly, and our hearts are broken as well.

“You were both the embodiment of #hvepride, and the world is just a little less without you two. May you both rest in peace and know the profound impact you have had on our lives. You will be missed so much. “

