A retiree posted an emotional appeal online after claiming that her bag was stolen from her cart while she was shopping.

Pauline Walker was shopping in Coalville on Saturday February 8 when she said she was taken.

The 86-year-old man from Thringstone, near Coalville said: “I was at the pharmacist and I bought things there on my card, and after paying, I put my purse back in my cart, then I went to take a look at a few stores.

“Then I wanted to eat something, so I went to a cafe and ordered a cup of tea and an apple shortbread.

“The tea was taking a while, so I left my cart and went to the counter to ask if they forgot it, but they just said they were busy and it would happen soon, so I sat down again . “

After having her tea and her shortbread, she says that she went to look at another store and went in her cart to get her purse to find a piece of paper with what she needed. to buy written on it.

However, when she went to her cart to find him, she realized that her bag was gone.

She added, “In the cafe, it was the only time I left him alone, so he must have been taken at that time.”

Pauline originally thought she left it somewhere, but claims to have found out later when she got home that her bank had found unusual transactions on the card.

Fortunately, his bank reimbursed all purchases made.

Pauline said: “The bank had called my husband before I even came back to tell him.

“I’m sorry for the person – she must have been hungry because she went straight to Gregg’s house to use it.”

She added, “There was not a lot of money in it, only a tenner, but I am a sentimental person about these things.”

In the purse, Pauline had a small notebook with all of her children’s phone numbers, a stamp notebook, a key to a disabled toilet, and a piece of paper listing all the medicines she couldn’t take.

Pauline was very upset by the whole ordeal and said that she had trouble sleeping after the incident.

She said, “It really shocked me. It’s horrible.

“When you are 86, you don’t overcome things like that.”

Pauline has a popular Instagram account with her husband Geoffrey, 89, with more than 100,000 followers, and after the theft, Geoffrey posted a touching video call to inquire about the stolen bag.

The video has since had over 139,000 views and garnered over 28,000 likes, with supportive comments from around the world.

In the video, Geoffrey explains what happened, while his wife stands next to him crying.

The couple said that following the online call, they had received offers of gifts and money, but refused them.

Geoffrey also said that someone had created a JustGiving page for the couple, but they also refused the money, and it has since been refunded to donors.

Pauline said she just wanted the bag to come back for the sentencing.

Pauline said: “It is very nice to have all this support.

“Everyone on Instagram says they love me and my husband.

“It just shows that there are good people in the world, as well as bad guys.”

Geoffrey and Pauline did not report the incident to Leicestershire police because they say they just want to “ move on. ”

