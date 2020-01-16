advertisement

An elderly Derby woman tragically died in a house fire despite her husband’s desperate attempts to save her.

Jacqueline Spencer, 78, smoked a cigarette in bed when you think she accidentally fell asleep and dropped it.

The cigarette, of which remains were found on the floor of his room, started a fire which unfortunately caused his death.

An investigation was revealed to her husband, David Spencer, who found his wife still alive in the fiery room.

The old man went out to walk his dog on the morning of March 25, 2019 when the fire occurred.

PC investigator Kate Main said it was when he returned that he noticed smoke coming from their bedroom window.

Mr. Spencer ran inside the couple’s house on Mundy Street “as fast as he could” to try to save her.

When he opened the bedroom door, Mr. Spencer told the police “that the heat had hit him” when he saw that his wife was still alive.

Grabbing her by the shoulders, the pensioner desperately tried to drag Ms. Spencer out of the bed but did not succeed.

It was then, Mr. Spencer told police, that his wife said “almost in a low voice” “leave me”.

Unable to withstand the heat which he said “would kill him”, Mr. Spencer was forced to escape from the room.

At the time of the fire, Derbyshire Live reported that a passerby, Ryan Cook, 29, courageously intervened to try to help.

While Mr. Cook and his mother were trying to comfort Mr. Spencer, the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service was called.

The post-mortem report revealed that Ms. Spencer’s heart – weakened by heart disease – would likely have stopped before the flames killed her.

Eventually, Ms. Spencer died from smoke inhalation and ischemic heart disease.

The five-year-old mother had been “practically in bed” for some time and smoked regularly in her room, we learned from the audience.

One of her stepdaughters, Lisa Spencer, said on the investigation that smoking was “one of the only moments of joy she had”.

She said, “We kept telling her to smoke in the room, but because she couldn’t go down, she smoked there.”

Ms. Spencer, who was a retired sales assistant, was described by her family as a “strong-minded woman” who was hard to say what to do.

Michelle Jordan, a second daughter-in-law, said she was “greatly missed” by all of her children and grandchildren.

The family said they wanted “something positive” to come from this tragedy and hope people can learn about the risks of smoking indoors.

Steve Ratcliffe, group leader for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue, said at the inquest that anyone with fire safety concerns should contact them.

He said: “Do not hesitate to contact us, we are not only a reactive service, we are also a prevention service.

“We would much prefer to visit your property under better circumstances to discuss evacuation plans and solutions to problems.

“There are things we can do to avoid these tragedies.”

In her closing statement, Assistant Coroner Louise Pinder qualified the death as accidental and offered her condolences to the family.

