advertisement

The cold is no obstacle for the British to warm up their fans

In the last months of this year Dua Lipa has surprised her audience forever by engaging with the most sensual outfits and positions that inevitably ignites your imagination.

And despite the cold winter the interpreters from “Don’t start now” decided to end the year with one hot bikini with white dots, who, even though they’re only shared by them Instagram stories. she couldn’t go unnoticed.

advertisement

After showing different moments in the story of having fun with their boyfriend and friends, the British paralyzed everyone’s heart with their bikini, not without giving away something a nice postcard from her in an uncovered black dress lets see her hot belly while posing on a staircase.

This 2020 The singer will officially release her second album “Future Nostalgia” with whom she travels around the world to present her tour of the same name.

Previous articleLuis Fonsi’s wife undressed and appeared in an incredible bikini

He likes dogs, pizza and popcorn. Already a fan of Nintendo and Sony, but no longer throws anything today. He has worked on websites and magazines such as GameBlast, Nintendo World, Hero and Portal Pop, but is now exclusively dedicated to Spark Chronicles.

advertisement