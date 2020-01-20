advertisement

You’ve heard of a helicopter – it’s the parents who hover too close to their children.

Now, in the age of anxiety and uncertainty, a new parenting style has emerged, snow removal.

It refers to parents who will do anything and everything to remove all obstacles for their children rather than preparing the child to overcome the obstacles themselves.

advertisement

Now a woman is teaching families how to create success on the child’s terms.

Whitney Amann had this story in this healthy life.

While snow removal should be avoided, educational consultant Ana Homayoun urges parents to be aware of their children’s daily habits to make sure they meet their goals.

For example, by being distracted by a phone or a computer, homework will take longer than expected.

Keeping them focused by limiting their online use can give teens more free time in the long run. It is important to provide the time, space and structure necessary for children to do their work.

advertisement