advertisement

New rules will come into effect this year at the airport.

In 2005, the Real ID Act was passed by Congress to establish standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identity cards.

The law was adopted based on the recommendations of the 9-11 commission report.

advertisement

This means that you will need a new piece of ID to get through airport security.

Whitney Amann told us what we need to know about this healthy lifestyle.

On October 1, you will need proper identification to pass airport security, which means that it must have a gold star in the upper right corner.

If you do not have a real identity card at the time of flight, you can board the plane with a passport, a military identity card or an improved license issued by the state.

You must renew your license in person and you will need a valid license, birth certificate, naturalization and citizenship certificate, such as your social security card or paycheck, as well as two different documents as proof of address.

The time to change your ID card may be extended, so be sure to check with your local secretary of state.

advertisement