LOS ANGELES – The Clippers recently diagnosed a case of slow starts, an illness they wanted to correct on Saturday afternoon at the Staples Center, where the Lakers had an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant the night before their game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

On Saturday afternoon, Bryants jerseys No. 8 and 24 were still on display in the rafters, and 8 and 24 jerseys were on display in the arena, which fans often paired with a clipper hat or jacket, since the clippers stumbled on after Thursday had not lost a second game in a row against Sacramento.

“I thought they had a better focus,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. “And frankly, I didn’t know if it was about focus last week. As a coach, it was difficult to hold someone accountable.

“But now you can feel it. Last night’s game was important to the league, I think, and now you can all feel that we can go back to basketball. ”

Back to “Every evening we will be,” as Clippers attacker Moe Harkless said after training on Friday as the Clippers prepared for the slumping Minnesota Timberwolves that emerged after ten losses at the Staples Center.

“It makes a difference when we are the attackers and when we play a bit of a lackada game,” said Harkless, who changed his shirt number from 8 to 11 last week out of respect for Bryant. “When we’re the attackers, it’s nice to take care of us.”

A first quarter with 40 points was a good sight, but the most beautiful sight for Rivers was the healthy roster available to him.

“It was nice,” said the Clippers coach, who for the first time since Christmas and for the second time throughout the season had all of his players at his disposal on Saturday between 118 and 106 – although Paul George’s minutes in his second The season was limited game back from a thigh strain that cost him nine games.

Even with limited cans of George, the clippers improved to 15-3 when George and Kawhi Leonard both played.

And they improved to 29: 8 if at least Leonard is playing – and 7: 2 in the last nine games if Leonard was a tear and scored 30 or more points each.

Hours before he returned to San Diego for a day in his honor and a jersey retirement ceremony, Leonard extended this series on Saturday with 31 points in 24 minutes. It now has the second longest series in franchise history.

“He’s playing just like everyone else in the league and does everything,” said Rivers of Leonard, who also had six rebounds and four assists. “It’s not just a hit, he does it with his defense, with his death. The best part is that it’s in the river. It’s not a forced 30. It’s just a ball movement, it goes downhill, it shoots and it is not noticeable on some nights. You see a box score like “Wow, he had 30?” on. That’s a great sign. ”

The Clippers, who shot 45.9% (45 for 98) and restricted Minnesota to 17.9 (7 for 39) 3-point percent, fought off Karl-Anthony Town and his T-Wolves with remarkable results in the first and third quarters From then on Leonard rested for the entire last period.

George scored seven of his 21 points and 20 of the Clippers in the fourth quarter. He logged 25 minutes.

Four other two-digit clippers, including Lou Williams (17), Montrezl Harrell (16), Patrick Beverley (12) and Landry Shamet (10). Shamet has double-digit hits in nine consecutive games.

The cities ended the game with 32 points for the Timberwolves (15-33) in 11-22 shooting.

