advertisement

As millions of Canadians, Tim Potter is living with a serious medical condition that has made it difficult, if not impossible, to provide meaningful life insurance.

The Halifax father of seven was diagnosed 26 years ago with type 1 diabetes.

advertisement

While his wife quickly gained insurance coverage a decade ago, the stay-at-home dad was denied coverage. This has left him worried about the well-being of his wife and young family when he is no longer around.

“I feel like I would get away with it and the kids with empty hands if anything happened to me,” he said.

Potter feels stressed because all he has been able to secure is a couple of policies that will only pay enough to cover his burial expenses.

Providing affordable life insurance is a growing problem as more Canadians are diagnosed with serious illness.

Half of Canadians will develop cancer at some point in their lives, says the Canadian Cancer Society. The Heart and Stroke Foundation points to an increase in the number of people with heart disease and stroke. And about eight percent of Canadians are diagnosed with diabetes, a condition that is increasing in frequency among an aging population.

“It’s an epidemic,” said Joan King, director of government relations for Diabetes Canada. The number of Canadians with diabetes has doubled since 2000, she noted.

As well as diabetes, people with serious mental illness, HIV, heart disease and other serious illnesses can be left out. Other red flags for insurers may include traveling to certain parts of the world or risky recreational activities.

There is also a tendency of people who need insurance for a longer period because they have families later in life or have not yet paid their mortgage.

“The issue of pre-existing conditions is a bit of a growing issue because people need long-term insurance in their lives because of financial pressures today,” said Kevan Penonzek, Canada’s Direct Security manager in Vancouver.

“They’re working later, they hold more debt, longer mortgages, so they feel like they need a term insurance to cover that risk. And so it gets harder when you’re 60 to 70 because people then have health issues. “

It’s a definite problem, says Michael Aziz, co-president of the Canada Defense Plan, which seeks to fill the gap left by traditional insurers by offering coverage that does not require medical examination.

Aziz said more carriers are adopting its simplified approach that offers certain coverage within days of answering a detailed questionnaire.

“We have seen our premium numbers or policies grow by 40 to 50 percent for the last five years, so this is a good sign and we have also seen other carriers start looking at non-medical space,” he said .

But simplified coverage comes at a price. Premiums may be 50 to 300 percent higher than traditional term policies and coverage limits are lower.

Insurance companies have become much more liberal about covering people with health issues, said Lorne Marr, new business director for LSM Insurance, which owns No Life Insurance for the Medical Exam.

“Years ago if you had diabetes … you were rejected for insurance, but now most, almost all, diabetics can get some form of life insurance,” he said.

Marr said the situation has changed because insurance companies have more data to assess life expectancy while medicines and treatments have also improved.

“There were only one or two companies offering this kind of policy, now there are probably 10 different companies.”

READ ALSO: 10 Former NFL Players Charged With Health Care Program Fraud

No Medical Exam Life Insurance offers two forms of term insurance – Issue guaranteed for people facing, for example, a serious cancer diagnosis; and Simplified Issue, a less costly policy used for people with more manageable and less severe conditions.

With new and better treatments come changes from insurers. Canada’s Defense Plan has followed Manulife and Sun Life, which in 2016 began offering insurance to some HIV-positive clients.

Traditional carriers require these patients to have five years of stability in anti-retroviral therapy, an undetectable viral load, and to receive treatment from an HIV expert. Manulife prevents those with hepatitis, a history of intravenous drug use or other substance abuse, a history of coronary artery disease, diabetes, cancer and AIDS-defining illness.

The Canada Defense Plan does not have these restrictions and offers $ 50,000 coverage. This is well below the $ million limit from Sun Life and up to $ 2 million for Manulife applicants aged 30 to 65 years.

However, not everyone benefits from more open access by insurers. Intravenous drug users, for example, are denied coverage, which can be a problem for some people living with HIV, said Tammy Yates, executive director of the community advocacy group Realize.

She argues that insurance companies should cut the five-year treatment requirement to two years after medical advancements have improved life expectancy.

The history of the disease and public stigma against those living with HIV has ensured that very few people even consider seeking insurance coverage, said Shaun Proulx, a member of the Realize Board.

In the early days of the illness, there was no chance of even considering insurance, he said.

“But after that there was a frustrating period when people were living longer and living healthier lives and still being denied insurance too and it didn’t make sense.”

Proulx says insurance companies are not doing enough to educate those living with HIV about availability.

“This is a big business that they’re leaving behind on the table.”

Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement