advertisement

An out-of-control fire triggered by the blaze of a fire in the ACT is testing NSW firefighters as health experts warn that poor air quality will affect parts of the state, including Sydney.

NSW Health warns of the effects of smoke and dust on Sunday as air quality in Sydney is poorly forecast due to particulates.

“A change in wind direction is likely to bring smoke from the southern NSW and ACT bushfires to the eastern parts of Sydney, the Illawarra and possibly the central coast and Newcastle this morning,” NSW Health said in a statement on Sunday.

advertisement

The department’s medical advisor, Dr. Adi Vyas said dust from dust storms in western NSW could affect western Sydney.

“People with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases should avoid physical activity outdoors and asthmatics should also follow their asthma action plan and carry their aids,” said Dr. Vyas in a statement.

“Minimizing physical activity, staying at home, and knowing your treatment plan are important ways to reduce the risk of dust and smoking-related illnesses.

“With the continued heat wave conditions, we all need to be extra careful in the coming days.”

On Saturday evening there were five “watch and act” fires, including the runaway clear range fire.

The fire arose from embers that spread for miles from the great Orroral Valley flame of the ACT.

An RFS spokeswoman said Saturday evening that there had been unconfirmed reports of five lost structures.

The Clear Range fire will also be a key topic for the RFS on Sunday, the spokeswoman said.

A very high fire risk is forecast for Sunday for the north coast, the Hunter area, the Sydney area, Illawarra / Shoalhaven, the central areas, the north slopes and the northwest fire areas.

“For many parts of NSW, severe storms may be forecast on Sunday, including Sydney. Inland storms can raise dust,” the NSW Bureau of Meteorology said on Twitter on Saturday night.

Originally published as a health warning about NSW smoke mist, dust

advertisement