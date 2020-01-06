advertisement

TORONTO – The air in the Toronto subway system is contaminated, the public health department said in a report released Monday calling on the transit system to mitigate it.

The report found that fine particulate air pollution, or PM2.5, levels of exposure to the transit system guarantee mitigation “because the reductions will bring health benefits to passengers.”

PM2.5, or particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter, have been shown to be strongly linked to cardiovascular and respiratory issues, according to Health Canada.

Toronto’s city council has asked the transit board to find long-term measures to improve air quality in the city’s subway system, according to the report.

The Toronto Transit Commission, in a statement, agreed with the department’s recommendations for short and long-term measures.

“We remain fully committed to continuing our worldwide leadership efforts in improving subway air quality,” TTC spokesman Stuart Green said.

The report says the air quality of the system is consistent with similar transit systems in other cities.

A member of Local Union Transit Transit 113, which represents more than 12,000 Toronto transit workers, has filed a private prosecution case against the commission.

The case alleges that the TTC allowed the discharge of pollutants into the subway system in violation of Ontario’s Environmental Protection Act.

“The fact that Toronto Public Health is recommending short, as well as medium and long-term mitigation measures, shows that there are significant risks,” Transit Union President Carlos Santos said in a statement Monday. (Reporting by Denise Paglinawan; Editing by Anna Mehler Paperny and Dan Grebler)

