The corona virus continues to spread worldwide. Five cases have now been confirmed in the United States and approximately 4,500 cases have been reported worldwide. While the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention Centers (CDC) have raised their travel alert to alarm 3 this week and urged U.S. citizens to avoid any unnecessary trip to China, there are those whose travel plans are essential are.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), which determined on January 22 that the current situation does not justify an international health emergency, the virus is most commonly transmitted from an infected person through the air, coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, including shaking hands, touching one Object or surface with the virus and touching mouth, nose or eyes before washing hands.

Because there is currently no vaccine against the spread of the infection, the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDS) have issued various guidelines that travelers must follow to better protect themselves. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand disinfectant instead of water. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. It is recommended to avoid close contact with the sick. Next, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash. Finally, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. The organization also warned that travelers should avoid live or dead animals, animal markets, and products derived from animals (such as uncooked meat).

For those who have been to China for the past 14 days and have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, the CDC recommends that you see a doctor immediately, but also call the emergency room or doctor’s office and tell them about recent trips and Symptoms; Avoid contact with others; and avoid extra trips if you are sick.

Americans are also advised to get vaccinated because they currently have flu and respiratory problems. This warns that older adults and people with underlying health problems are at increased risk of serious illness. For health professionals, the CDC recommends continuing to look for people who have already traveled to China, as well as fever and respiratory symptoms.

According to the WHO, the organization is ready to meet at the end of the month or earlier to assess the situation if the Director General believes it is necessary.

