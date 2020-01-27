advertisement

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng at a joint press conference with WHO officials on Friday January 24 at the ministry’s offices in Kampala.

KAMPALA – The Ministry of Health has requested yellow fever vaccines from the International Coordinating Group which manages global stocks of yellow fever and meningitis vaccines after four confirmed cases in the districts of Moyo and Buliisa.

“We expect that in the next two weeks, vaccines will be available and that vaccination will begin in the districts of Moyo and Buliisa,” said a joint statement from the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health.

The ministry noted, however, that the Moyo and Buliisa district health teams have launched investigations.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and WHO sent rapid intervention teams to the districts of Moyo and Buliisa to support: investigations, active case finding, community mobilization and awareness-raising.

The Ministry of Health has also asked GAVI and WHO to include yellow fever vaccination in the routine vaccination schedule.

After dealing with four outbreaks, Uganda is now qualified to introduce the yellow fever vaccine as a long-term measure to prevent yellow fever outbreaks.

In Moyo district, the ministry says there are two confirmed cases, both of men aged 18 and 21.

The two cases, according to a joint statement by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health, concerned the logging and trade in timber between Uganda and South Sudan.

“On January 2, 2020, the two cases traveled from South Sudan to Moyo.

Upon arrival, they fell ill and on January 3, 2020, they were admitted to Logobo Health Center III in the district of Moyo. They were then referred to Moyo General Hospital with symptoms of fever, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, headache, abdominal and joint pain, confusion and unexplained bleeding, “the statement said.

“Unfortunately, they later died in the isolation department of Moyo General Hospital. Blood samples were taken and sent for analysis to the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). The results of the UVRI confirmed the yellow fever infection, ”added the press release.

In Buliisa, there are also two confirmed cases, according to the press release.

“A 37 year old man and his 38 year old wife. The husband was a cattle farmer selling milk between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) “

“On October 31, 2019, he went to Buliisa hospital with headaches, vomiting and abdominal pain and received supportive treatment. He died on November 4, 2019 at Buliisa Hospital. At that time, there were few suspicions, however, his blood sample was taken and sent to the UVRI for analysis. On December 10, 2019, the sample tested positive for the yellow fever virus. This prompted our teams to continue the investigations, samples were taken from seven of his contacts, including his wife. On January 22, 2020, the wife tested positive for the yellow fever virus. The other 6 samples tested negative. She is alive and well “

About yellow fever

Yellow fever is a disease transmitted by the bites of mosquitoes infected with the yellow fever virus (flavirvirus). Symptoms include: high fever, headache, body aches, tiredness, vomiting, blood in the urine or stool and / or yellow discoloration of the skin and / or eyes.

The Ministry of Health called on the general public to observe the following points:

All travelers inside and outside the country MUST be vaccinated against yellow fever. Travelers are urged to comply with this travel requirement to ensure that the risk of spreading yellow fever through international travel is minimized. The population is advised to always sleep under a mosquito net. Report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility

