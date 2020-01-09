advertisement

Healthcare companies such as Cleveland Clinic, Baptist Health and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital are expanding their presence in Palm Beach County by offering more services and locations for patients.

Health care efforts are underway to find a larger slice of the medical cake in Palm Beach County.

They buy land for more clinics across the county, build doctors and special services, and even consider building more hospitals.

Thanks to a growing population, these hospital companies want to be visible – everywhere.

Cleveland Clinic, the renowned hospital company with a reputation for reputation, has considered building a standalone facility in downtown West Palm Beach.

The Cleveland Clinic has long been present in the CityPlace Tower office building at 525 Okeechobee Blvd. But if the Cleveland Clinic had its own building, it could have more space, provide more services, and be a more prominent provider in the city center, just across the bridge to Palm Beach.

Another growing hospital company is Baptist Health South Florida, which owns the Bethesda East and West hospitals in Boynton Beach and recently bought the Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Baptist now wants a presence in the north of Palm Beach County and is looking for land in Jupiter. A property under consideration is property on the northeast corner of Indiantown Road and Interstate 95, according to real estate sources.

Hollywood-based Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, which opened a 30,000-square-meter clinic in Wellington last February, has already increased personnel and services.

This includes adding specialists in areas such as cardiac and neurosurgery to patients who need more complex care than expected. The demand for rehabilitation services is also great.

“The demand for our outpatient rehabilitation services is well above our expectations,” said Caitlin Stella, managing director of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The moves come as Palm Beach County population continues to grow and hospitals are trying to set up businesses in places suitable for patients or to expand services.

It is a trend that some call “retailing” of medical care by offering health services to patients rather than causing them to travel long distances for care.

Large hospital companies are attracted to Palm Beach County because many of its patients are wealthy, insured, and philanthropic.

In addition, population growth in western Palm Beach County, triggered by the construction of new homes in cities like Westlake, is leading to increased demand for health services.

Cleveland Clinic, an Ohio-based company headquartered in Florida, Weston, was the first non-area healthcare company to build a large presence in Palm Beach County. Years ago, a 30,000 square meter clinic was set up in the CityPlace Tower office building. (Last year medical offices were opened in Wellington.)

According to real estate sources, however, there are only four years left for the CityPlace Tower lease, so the Cleveland Clinic is exploring further options. Ideally, the Cleveland Clinic would like to set up an independent facility with an area of ​​at least 50,000 square meters, in which consolidated services, such as B. Physiotherapy in a Palm Beach Gardens center can be offered at one location.

A stand-alone location would also make it easier for patients, so they don’t have to park in a garage or wait for their car and then navigate through an office building, as is the case with the CityPlace Tower, real estate experts say.

Rick Greene, deputy city administrator of West Palm Beach, confirmed that the Cleveland Clinic had asked about the urban property on Okeechobee Boulevard, east of Interstate 95.

The high profile website is easily accessible to the wealthy Cleveland Clinic residents who live on the other side of the bridges in Palm Beach. It is also right on the highway. But the country is unavailable due to technical development problems, Greene said.

A Cleveland Clinic spokeswoman did not answer inquiries about the West Palm Beach Clinic.

The future of 35 hectares of land that the Cleveland Clinic on Lake Worth Road west of Florida’s Turnpike bought is still unknown.

The property is on the corner of Lake Worth Road and Lyons Road. Last year, Cleveland Clinic received county zoning approval for medical areas on the site.

One day it could also try to build a hospital there, according to Cleveland Clinic leaders in Palm Beach County, what patients want. So far, however, no construction measures have been initiated on the property.

In the meantime, it is not clear in Jupiter what Baptist would do with the Indiantown Road property if it bought it. According to observers, the Coral Gables-based hospital company could try to build doctors’ offices, special services, or even a small hospital, a micro-hospital.

Baptist was the mother of his plans, but did not deny the interest: “Northern Palm Beach County is a dynamic community,” said a spokeswoman for the hospital. “We haven’t decided on anything yet, but we’re still looking into ways to serve the region.”

One step Baptist is already taking is to expand its presence in western Palm Beach County thanks to the region’s growing population. Baptist plans to increase the number of beds at Bethesda West Hospital on Boynton Beach Boulevard near State Road 7 from 80 to 236.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, a new hospital company in western Palm Beach County, has already expanded its services in Wellington.

It could grow even more in the future by adding a center in North Palm Beach County.

Joe DiMaggio’s Wellington Health Specialty Center is busier than expected as patients have to treat a number of specialties, said Stella, the hospital’s managing director. The center is located at 3377 State Road 7 between Lake Worth Road and Forest Hill Boulevard.

The center’s pediatric patient’s low-dose radiation devices are in high demand, said Stella. This also applies to Joe DiMaggio’s sports medicine program and therapy services for children with developmental problems.

The center has 22 doctors who either work full-time in Wellington or turn there. At the time the facility opened in March, 45 people were employed (compared to 30).

The center now offers a wide range of specialist areas, including endocrinology, neurology, pulmonology, general surgery, ENT, orthopedics, neurosurgery, cardiac, facial, allergy and audiology, as well as imaging methods and physical, occupational and speech therapy treatments.

What surprises Stella is the demand for cardiac, neurosurgery, craniofacial surgery and even genetic care. These specialties weren’t what Joe DiMaggio heard from pediatricians when planning the Wellington facility, but they are what patients think is necessary.

“We are bringing the more complex programs faster than expected,” said Stella.

Some patients who have been born prematurely and have chronic illnesses are a surprisingly large population, indicating that there is an unmet need in Palm Beach County, Stella said.

The other surprise is that patients drive from Treasure Coast and even Orlando to Wellington hospitals.

“Children come to us with far more complex diagnoses than expected,” said Stella.

Although Joe DiMaggio is initially focused on expanding his Wellington practice, Stella added a clinic in North Palm Beach County to care for all patients from the North who “will not be off the table in the future”.

aclough@pbpost.com

@acloughpbp

