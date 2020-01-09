advertisement

Researchers looking at health care in rural areas are hearing that barriers to transportation and travel are major concerns.

This is one of the common themes found by the Rural Evidence Review, a study conducted by the University of British Columbia Rural Health Research Center.

“Transportation and travel, the dangers and issues that people have to travel have to travel,” sums up Christine Carthew, one of the leading researchers. “This may include a lack of transportation options, but also financial and social costs if you cannot travel with your family. We saw that concern in any kind of care.”

The center has been soliciting feedback from the public as part of a multi-year project on health care in the village, gathering citizens’ opinion on that care and studying those thoughts.

To date, more than 1,600 people have responded from over 210 communities, Carthew says.

Researchers want to know the advantages that rural citizens have for health care and ideas on how those issues can be addressed.

“Urgent care, primary care, maternity care, aged care, temporary, any kind of sun care came out as a priority,” Carthew says. “The highlight of each of these priorities was discussing the challenges or obstacles you face when you need to travel for financial… social, social, physical security. So it was interesting, the barriers to access actually supported each of those types of care. “

Carthew’s group will obtain the information and conduct literature reviews on selected topics to see how such issues are addressed elsewhere.

From this evidence comes policy recommendations for government and health administrations.

Clear concerns

Some clear messages emerged from the answers – mainly about the cost and availability of transportation for health care, and the cost of staying away from home to get health care.

Not surprisingly, the researchers were told that “mountainous terrain and dangerous weather make traveling to other communities for care very difficult.”

Rural citizens face physical and financial setbacks when traveling for health care, the researchers told.

“Mothers expected from some communities must pay for housing outside their community for up to four weeks before their birth,” is one example, “and must travel for hours to a neighboring community with maternity services if should start work early. “

Lack of health care in the country can mean that the elderly have to leave their communities, as well as sick people who could benefit from support from friends and family. People can try long waiting times for specialized or diagnostic services.

There is also a shortage – and insufficient recognition of – mental health and substance abuse issues in rural areas, respondents said.

In contrast, some larger communities feel services to their citizens are strained trying to provide health care to people in the larger watershed.

Lack of local access to care means lost or delayed services as a result of the difficulties and costs of travel; a decrease in the integrity of communities; and people being treated without the benefit of their local community and family support networks.

Suggested solutions

Not surprisingly, the survey found a strong desire for better services in rural areas. Suggestions included expanding the types of care offered in smaller locations, better equipment and more, extended hours of operation for existing healthcare facilities, and more walk-in clinics or non-emergency care centers to reduce pressure on emergency wards.

There is still more to be done to expand the number of healthcare workers in rural communities by providing greater incentives for doctors and nurses to move there.

If those things cannot be done, then access should be improved to health care in larger centers, the researchers told the researchers. Mobile health vans or visiting specialists can reduce the need for people to travel for their own care; telehealth or remote care can be improved; providing funding for patients and their families to travel for care; and even allow people living near Alberta to cross the border to care.

More study

Scholars will now receive the answers and research the key themes to see how such issues are handled in other jurisdictions.

Further research on the costs associated with the use of health care for rural residents is already the focus of another study being conducted by another branch of the Center for Rural Health Research.

They are looking to hear about the citizens’ experience with the cost of travel to get healthcare.

Meanwhile, the Rural Evidence Review is also continuing to seek citizen commentary on its main poll. The effort will continue through 2021, and rural residents are still welcome to provide feedback.

“We’re very grateful so many people have participated,” Carthew says. “We didn’t anticipate the response we received.”

Carthew says they will continue to share their findings as they are collected and processed.

