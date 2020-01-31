advertisement

Three views of the blinds under the tow notice.

Health Canada has issued a recall for blinds made in Calgary because of the risk of drowning in children.

The federal agency said the one-inch mini-blinds manufactured by B&B Blinds Ltd. can endanger children because of multiple cords tied and the creation of a loop.

“Children can get involved in blind ropes, which can quickly lead to drowning and even death,” the Health Canada newsletter said.

“Health Canada has determined that drawn blinds do not comply with the Cord Window Cover Products Regulation and pose a choking hazard. Different product designs do not properly address the dangers of exposed cables, which can create loops. “

Nearly 10,000 units were sold between 2009 and 2019.

B&B Blinds Ltd has not received any reports of injuries or incidents in Canada since Monday.

Blinds can be identified by a label on the bottom rail.

Health Canada recommends that affected customers inspect their window coverings wirelessly and contact B&B Blinds Ltd. at 403-243-0815.

