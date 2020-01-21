advertisement

Health and housing are by far the two most important issues for voters in the general election campaign, according to the latest Irish Times / Ipsos MRBI poll.

When asked which topics would have the greatest impact on their vote, 40 percent of voters said that health was their most important issue, while 32 percent said they lived.

These two issues go far beyond the importance that voters attach to business, climate change and Brexit, as they say they will influence their voting.

Only 8 percent mention the economy as the most important topic, another 7 percent opt ​​for a “price-performance ratio for public expenditure”.

Another 7 percent say climate change is the issue they will be voting on – a level that is very similar to that of the Greens, as measured by the current poll, which was 8 percent.

The management of Brexit – one of the main goals of the Fine Gael campaign – is stated by only 3 percent of those surveyed.

The poll showed a sharp drop in Fine Gael support since last October, with Fianna Fáil leading the general election campaign by 25-23 percent. Support for Sinn Féin rose seven points to 21 percent.

The poll was conducted on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week among 1200 voters at 120 sample points in all constituencies in the country. The error rate is estimated at 2.8 percent.

There are significant regional differences in the importance that voters attach to the various issues. For example, voters in Münster and Connacht / Ulster are much more concerned about health than their colleagues in Dublin.

In Dublin, 30 percent of respondents cite health as the most influencing issue, 50 percent in Münster and 47 percent in Connacht / Ulster. Country voters in general (47 percent) report health as a major problem more often than city voters (37 percent). The oldest voters are also mostly concerned about the health problem (60 percent) than the average.

Dublin is the only region where voters value housing (34 percent) more than health, and voters in the capital are also more concerned about the economy (12 percent) and climate change (12 percent) than voters in the other regions of the country. The wealthiest voters (18 percent) are also significantly more concerned about climate change than the less wealthiest.

Among supporters of various parties, Fianna Fáil’s voters (51 percent) are the most concerned about health, while Fine Gael’s supporters are most likely to describe the economy as the main problem. Even then, only 15 percent of Fine Gael voters nominate the economy as the most important issue.

