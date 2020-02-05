advertisement

Health and housing are still the most important issues for voters as the economy, climate change and Brexit are scarce, according to the latest Irish Times / Ipsos MRBI poll, which should be a priority for the next government.

However, voters also want the next government to cut taxes if they have resources. Almost a fifth of voters (18 percent) say that most of the available resources should be used for tax cuts, and 52 percent prefer “a little”. of the available resources to be used for this purpose.

27 percent of those surveyed do not want any tax cuts at all.

The poll was conducted on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the past week among 1,200 respondents in each constituency. The error rate is estimated at 2.8 percent.

The results confirm the predominant themes of the campaign, such as health and housing, and suggest that voters expect the next government to act on these fronts.

When asked about a topic on a list, 42 percent of respondents said that health is the topic that should be a priority for incoming Taoiseachs. 34 percent nominate apartments.

Only 12 percent said the economy should be the priority, while 6 percent said climate change and 3 percent said Brexit.

Urban voters and younger voters are more interested in housing, while rural voters and older voters give health a higher priority.

Almost half of Dublin’s voters (49 percent) put housing first, while concerns outside the capital are diminishing.

In the remaining regions of Leinster (47 percent), Münster (49 percent) and Connacht-Ulster (47 percent), voters believe that health should be a top priority for the next government.

classification

There is also a split between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael voters and supporters of other parties on the housing issue.

While only a quarter of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail voters believe that housing should be a top priority for the next government, the number of voters from other parties is rising sharply – to 45 percent of Sinn Féin voters and 46 Percent of Labor voters.

Voters were also asked what the next government should do if it has resources – use most of them to cut taxes, use a little to cut taxes, or cut taxes at all.

The vast majority are in favor of some tax cuts – 70 percent say the government should use either most or a small portion of the additional resources for this purpose. However, the far larger part is in favor of minor tax cuts – 52 percent say the government should use part of the additional resources to cut taxes, 18 percent say most of the available resources should be used for this purpose.

Perhaps surprisingly, Sinn Féin was the party that spoke most for the use of the most available resources to cut taxes – 26 percent of voters voted for this option.

