A Heanor charity that helps vulnerable people and families in need has received a £ 500 donation for a project designed to help victims of domestic violence.

Salcare, who supports the people of Amber Valley and Erewash, received the money this week from staff at Heanor Gillotts’ funeral directors, who raised the funds through their annual Christmas call.

The charity, based on Ray Street, is described as a one-stop shop, serving a wide variety of needs for people who are often referred to the charity by organizations such as police, law enforcement against domestic violence or employment centers.

It runs a number of services, including a community kitchen, a low-cost food bank and laundry service, as well as its Freedom program, a series of weekly meetings that offer support and information to victims of domestic violence.

Gillotts raised money by making a donation of £ 1 each time a visitor left a souvenir message on Christmas trees erected in the reception areas of his five offices, including his funeral home on Abbott Street.

He raised a total of £ 2,500, which was distributed in five ways, to the benefit of Salcare and four other charities, including a community cafe in Kimberley, a charity that provides assisted living services for the elderly in Stapleford. and a social group over 50 years old in Selston.

Anthony Topley, a partner at Gillotts, said, “Our Christmas fundraiser was again very successful, but there was additional interest this year after visitors heard that we would be supporting Salcare, which is well known in the city.

“Their work in the community is very important, but like many charities, it can be very difficult to raise the funds they need, which is why we are extremely happy to have raised some money as well. important and pass them on. take advantage of. “

Dena Osborne, head of strategic services for the charity, said, “Our freedom program is an extremely important project in Heanor, as it supports victims of domestic violence and also gives them access to our other services.

“We are extremely grateful to Gillotts for this wonderful gift, which will help allow us to continue our valuable work in such a vital area.”

