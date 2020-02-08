advertisement

The weekend has finally begun, and with it come some of the best daily deals we’ve seen the entire week. Highlights from Saturday’s completion include an exclusive deal that will get you shockingly good, noise-canceling headphones with a battery life of 40 hours for just $ 36.99 with coupon code BGRTT085, Alexa and Google-ready Wi-Fi smart plugs for just $ 5 , 61 each in Amazon’s gold box sale, $ 30 off the best SodaStream kit, $ 200 off the ultimate Roomba i7 + robot vacuum cleaner that cleans and even cleans your floors, $ 60 off the amazing Instant Pot Air Frying Lid that every Instant Pot that you already have turned into a fryer, the lowest price ever on the MEATER + wireless meat thermometer that allows anyone to cook perfect steak like a chef, Sony’s AirPods Pro-shattering WF1000XM3 wireless noise canceling earplugs at their lowest price ever ($ 50 less than AirPods Pro !), the lowest price of 2020 on Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad, $ 51 discount on the hot new GoPro HERO8 action camera, and only $ 139.99 for one of the best vacuum cleaners ever for pet hair. View all of today’s top offers below.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

Image source: Geoff Robinson Photography / Shutterstock

.

advertisement