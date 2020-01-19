advertisement

You are suddenly everywhere. They sneaked up on us and completed the path from nervous to essential in record time, like 13 years ago with smartphones or in the 1980s with mullets and Converse.

You will find someone rummaging through the bread passage, who apparently talks deeply to himself about how the tests have all turned negative or how someone in his life “has become a lazy little idiot this year”. A second later you see them sticking out of the wearer’s ears discreetly like a pair of matches from the space age.

I bought a pair just before Christmas. No 300-euro AirPods, but a cheaper Chinese tribute to them.

I still haven’t committed. I keep worrying that they will slip out. When I slide it back in, a tap ends my call or pauses the podcast. I speak about it too loudly and I’m not sure if such a small microphone will really convey the passion I feel for the topic of the conversation. I think I prefer more meaningful headphones, a huge pair that sits on my head like a bright white “do not disturb” sign on my imaginary office door.

Nevertheless, they are a small miracle, these miniature wireless headphones that are suddenly an ever-present part of the commuter survival kit.

It’s only been a few years since I remember worrying that if I wore headphones at work I would look less committed. If I forget to bring a couple now, I can turn the car over.

It is one of the strange absurdities of modern office design that it is so poorly suited for all the things it is supposed to make easier: focus, collaboration, space, freedom. Things like work.

Personal interaction in the office has almost disappeared. Headphones have become our new cabins in the tyranny of the open-plan office

As one piece in The Atlantic noted last year, the pitch of designers who pushed the open plan office in the early days was twofold. “The physical separation of employees wasted space (and therefore money) and the separation of employees was bad for the collaboration.” The open-plan office promised to solve all of this at once.

It was an empty promise, of course. A study published by the Royal Society in 2018 found that the volume of personal interaction in companies that had recently moved to open facilities “decreased significantly (contrary to popular belief) (approximately 70 percent)”.

The researchers found that open architecture “did not trigger an increasingly vivid personal collaboration, but triggered a natural human response to social withdrawal” and sent an email instead. The closer people are together, the more inventive it becomes to offer themselves and others a private space. Enter headphones.

The newsrooms have always been a little different and tended to have open plans before it was anything. My first job was a pretty typical one: a dusty room of newspaper mountains and DOS computers, where people roared to landlines and checked whether they were answering the phone or going to the desk of a more experienced colleague. The constant chaos promised its own kind of anonymity. It turned into a kind of white noise, which was the perfect background for deep work and a degree of privacy. At least that’s what you think.

A long summer ago, I planned my entire wedding from my desk and called the friend at the time to talk about guest lists, the need for red carpets and tulle-coated almonds. I must have worked this summer too, but I don’t remember any.

When the friend at the time came to drink an office drink, the colleague who was sitting on the other side of our common partition took him aside. Don’t go through this, the colleague advised. It is an absolute nightmare. (Reader, the friend at the time ignored him and became the current husband. And the Bridezilla phase was short-lived for all of us. Whenever we meet this former colleague, he looks astonished to see us together.)

We used to take it for granted that working near a person made it necessary to know their views on tulle as a suitable wrapping for almonds, to listen to the calls made to young children before bed, or to know that their partner was making cauliflower porridge for dinner. Now that cell phones and wireless headphones have made privacy possible again, it feels like an affront to both of us to hear more than just an excerpt from someone else’s conversation.

But headphones have brought with them a number of thorny etiquette dilemmas. If your colleague’s Air Pods are in constant use, is it appropriate to interrupt them? Is it more polite to pat her on the shoulder or park in her field of vision? It’s all so tricky that we just send an email instead. Personal interaction in the office has almost disappeared. Headphones have become our new cabins in the tyranny of the open-plan office.

Perhaps the answer is not to develop a new label for headphones, but a new label for offices. What if remote work became the norm and not the exception? What if the future of office design wasn’t an office at all?

