Although they had other great songs like ‘Go With The Flow,’ Make It Wit Chu ‘,’ Feel-Good Hit of the Summer ‘and’ Millionaire ‘, the song everyone knows about Queens of the Stone Age is easily ‘No one knows’.

Maybe it’s the fact that it was mainly on the rehearsal from 2001 to 2006 on Kerrang! TV, is regularly broadcast on rock radio, or it could be just this incredible drum break from Dave Grohl. Either way, it’s still a hit and that’s probably why this video of nine-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell went viral.

I LOVE THIS SONG!!! “Nobody knows” by @qotsa. I had so much fun swinging! #davegrohl #joshhomme #queensofthestoneage #qotsa @LudwigDrumsHQ @ZildjianCompany @vicfirth #ludwig #zildjian #vicfirth pic.twitter.com/EdpFL7Wmp4

– Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) January 25, 2020

If you read this last line wrong, we will say it again – this girl is nine years old and very well able to play drums on QOTSA’s “No One Knows”. What did you do when you were nine? We fell from six-foot-tall trees and pushed GI Joe to nine.

The video posted on Twitter and YouTube, as mentioned, went viral and was retweeted more than 3,600 times in a day and it’s not hard to see why – she really plays the drums and enjoys the shit still in love with too.

Here’s the original, just for posterity so you can see how well she got it.

