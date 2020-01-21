advertisement

It is just over two weeks until election day, and Sinn Féin disagrees with both major Irish television stations after being excluded from their “head-to-head” debates.

After RTÉ announced its plans for a debate between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin, Pearse Doherty took action and wrote a very meaningful letter saying, “You want to complete this election by excluding Sinn Féin.”

Just as postman Pearse sent his letter to the state radio, the virgin dogs started chasing him down the street.

“We will also have a head-to-head debate!” they barked. Doherty sent it back to Sinn Fein headquarters and immediately wrote a second letter. It has been a day and a half since the first of these debates, and it seems that nobody is ready to listen to it.

None of the broadcasters has set itself the task of officially publishing the criteria for shaping these debates. If a type of candidate threshold had to be clarified, all parties should have been made aware of this beforehand. After all, Sinn Féin has only three candidates less than Fine Gaels incumbent 47, which was enough to keep Varadkar’s prime ministerial.

On Twitter, Virgin’s Matt Cooper seemed to unofficially confirm this criterion: “Realistically, one of the two will be the next Taoiseach, whether you like it or not. That justifies it.”

Many people condemn these productions as a farce. Thanks to the trust and supply agreement, the outgoing government Fine Gael only existed thanks to the four-year support of Fianna Fáil. A very simple fact. For many, Varadkar and Martin represent Kang and Kodos, only without the disguise of Bill Clinton and Bob Dole.

Even calling the debate “head to head” is dishonest if the two parties have acted as a two-headed creature in the past four years. Nobody denies that the two heads hate each other, but they were on the same body.

Recent surveys have kindled this issue even further. Both recent polls show that Sinn Féin votes within 1% and 2% of Fine Gael – within the error rate of both polls. This confirmed that the decision to exclude Chairperson Mary Lou McDonald was not based solely on the actual popularity of the election.

At first glance, the idea seems to make sense. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil each have 82 candidates. Even if any Sinn Féin candidate finds his way into the 33rd Dáil, he is unlikely to form a government with the remains of the other vague left parties on offer.

Of course, much of Sinn Féin’s election affliction is due to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s explicit refusal to work with them. This is a political decision and should not be assumed by broadcasters to be immobile.

“They are head to head in the polls, so it doesn’t seem fair to have a situation where Fianna Fail and Fine Gael will have the most watched debates.”

The move also shows what a small precedent there is. In 2011, when Labor Fianna Fáil fell in the polls and would soon overtake her in terms of seats, the party was rightly invited to RTÉ’s “head-to-head debate”. But also Fianna Fáil, who was on the best way.

Excluding other parties is not the only reason to regret the upcoming head-butting competitions. Even if Mary-Lou McDonald were in the mix, this system would still not be the answer.

Phrases like “head to head” suggest a combative showdown that people want to adjust to. Is it a rating grave? No, they wouldn’t do that to us, would they? Do you treat us like children who only prepare for information programs if they are designed like the WWE? Surely you think more about us?

“In a blue shirt, a man whose government has had record numbers of overcrowding, homelessness and rising rents, it says Leo ‘The Evictor’ Varaaaadkar.

“Aaaaand in the same corner, the man whose party has literally enabled any action Varadkar has taken and who has refused to hit him in the past four years is Micheál ‘The Pacifist’ Martin!”

WE ARE ALREADY RUUUUMBLE!

We would all learn a lot more if each party chairman sat down to answer questions from a tough inquisitor (or Pat Kenny if a tough inquisitor could not be found) and the public in a town hall style special. Sure, we would actually have to watch the interviews for that, but sorry I think we could do that.

But what about American debates? The crosstalk, the petty scoring, the clock down and the shoehorn sounds in your closing speech of 60 seconds. None of this helps anyone.

But in the Irish parliamentary system, these direct meetings are not only of little help, they actively damage the democratic process at will of studio managers who want people to watch their station.

Providing the cleanest and clearest platform for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to promote their own party policies – without the parties that actually voted against the current government being a challenge – are explicitly beneficial to the FG and FF.

The head-to-head fight is based on the idea that people choose a candidate in their constituency based on who their leader is. In the worst case, it is pointless and in the best case disadvantageous to provide two special platforms for Martin and Varadkar.

Removing all other parties, their ideas, their questions, their supporters and their voices from the conversation only strengthens Ireland’s reputation as a country where the leader can only come from one of two parties.

It is also noteworthy that the two adults get the adult moderator (the Kenny already mentioned), while the seven-way debate by Ivan Yates is moderated by angry geese. Matt Cooper will also be there as eight people on stage were clearly not enough.

These debates will continue as planned. Varadkar and Martin will hold the main event before joining the other five in a food fight. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious from these competitions – but it will certainly not be the audience.

