The cowboys and redskins went their way through their head coaching searches. The Giants and Panthers apparently feel comfortable with newbies at work.

Dallas replaced Jason Garrett with a Super Bowl winner, Mike McCarthy, who was as successful in Green Bay as anyone else on Vince Lombardi’s side. Washington went with Ron Rivera, who won two NFL coaches of the year in Carolina and also took the Panthers to a Super Bowl.

Rivera is replaced by Matt Rhule, a worthy college trainer in Temple and Baylor, who has little time for the pros.

And the Giants, whose last two coaching decisions, Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur, were fired, are on the verge of working with Joe Judge, New England’s top-class reception and specialty team.

The job in Cleveland is still open – doesn’t it always seem that way? The Browns were at the helm with untested Freddie Kitchens, so they may want someone at their best from McCarthy and Rivera. On the other hand, it’s the Browns.

Of the four employees, only Rivera is a minority. Despite striving for diversity in Rooney coaching attitudes, the NFL has only three other head coaches among the 32 teams: Mike Tomlin from Pittsburgh, Anthony Lynn from the Chargers and Brian Flores from Miami.

In contrast to the new owner David Tepper in Carolina, longtime owners Jerry Jones in Dallas and Daniel Snyder in Washington seem to have taken the safer route. This is understandable for the cowboys who have shown far too little performance this season and are much closer to the competition than the Redskins.

56-year-old McCarthy, who went to the playoffs nine times with Green Bay in over 12 seasons and won his Super Bowl at Jones Stadium, fits perfectly with Big D. The cowboys are expected to give Dak Prescott one A long term contract every day and McCarthy is a QB friendly trainer.

He also brings along a proven defense coordinator, Mike Nolan.

Rivera has a much bigger job of getting the Redskins into the playoffs, and he’s also hired an established defensive coordinator in Jack Del Rio. However, when Rivera was released in Carolina, Snyder made it his business to lure him to DC. He achieved this goal with the promise that the organization under Rivera will go through a “cultural change”.

“Someone who can bring a successful culture to our company,” said Snyder. “It starts and ends with our head coach.”

Washington’s record since Snyder bought the team in 1999 is 142-193-1, with one win after the season. Rivera, who turned 58 on January 7, is the third seasoned head coach Snyder has hired. The others were Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, whose second appearance was not memorable, and Mike Shanahan, who was no better off than the recently released Jay Gruden.

“I told him I didn’t want to do a five-year renovation,” said Rivera about the owner. “I just don’t have the patience and after what I’ve read, neither does he, so we understand that.”

Patience will surely be a virtue for the Panthers and Giants, since they are essentially taking a big risk on their attitudes.

Rhule, 44, has built programs in difficult situations in the past. But they were in college. In Carolina, he faces the same challenge: The Panthers had seven losses in the second half of the last two seasons. Quarterback Cam Newton had a number of injuries and barely played in 2019.

Rhule also appears to be willing to bring his Defense Assistant in Baylor, Phil Snow, as the coordinator. This triggered a strong reaction from former NFL manager Pat Kirwan to his SiriusXM program.

“He’s bringing a college defense coordinator,” said Kirwan. “He brings a man who has never been a pro coordinator. He’s basically a one-year NFL man (as an assistant to the Giants) and, as far as I know, he brings two men who have never been NFL coordinators.

“Note that McCarthy and Rivera … who are they hiring as coordinators? Mike Nolan was a defensive coordinator seven times, Jack Del Rio head coach. Mike Nolan was the head coach. It’s funny how the guys who have all this NFL experience bring along guys who have experience in head coaching and coordination. “

Judge has invested a lot of NFL time as a special coach for teams and recipients in New England since 2012. He also worked under Nick Saban in Alabama.

His jump to the top of the New York list was somewhat surprising – the Giants were also interested in McCarthy and Rhule. And until this season, not many Bill Belichick students have succeeded as NFL head coaches.

But Houston’s Bill O’Brien and Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel won – at the patriots’ expense – the playoff games on January 4th. Flores worked wonders with a weak squad and won five games in Miami.

Now Richter appears to be leaving the New England herd.

