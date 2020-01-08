advertisement

Larry Gogan

Born: May 3rd, 1934

Died: January 7th, 2020

Larry Gogan, who died in Dublin at the age of 85, was the voice of Irish pop radio for almost six decades. In his career as a disc jockey for RTÉ Radio and later for RTÉ 2FM, Gogan, who was referred to as the “man with the golden voice”, presented a series of popular shows in which chart singles were mixed with Irish music and old hits. His infectious enthusiasm and light charm made him one of the most popular channels in the country.

The longevity of his career was astonishing when RTÉ Radio broadcast a few hours a day from 1961 and broadcast on a digital channel in late 2019. In between, he worked as a radio and television presenter before sealing the carefree public figure for whom he was best known at 2FM.

During his 40 years as a 2FM DJ, he moderated segments that became popular radio institutions, the golden hour and the Just a Minute quiz. More importantly, the broadcaster provided him with a platform to do what he liked to do most: play music and talk to a radio audience about it. “I’d rather be called a DJ than a moderator,” he said once. The sadness that spread about his death underlined the affection and admiration with which Gogan was held captive by people in Ireland.

He was born as Lorcan Gogan as one of eight children and grew up on Marlborough Road in the Dublin suburb of Ranelagh. His father John, who owned a chain of newspaper dealers and confectionery manufacturers, died at the age of 10. Then his mother Mary took over the family business. As a student at St. Mary’s College in Rathmines, Gogan wanted to be an actor, inspired by the example of his uncle Paddy, a theater manager. As a teenager, he appeared in shows at the Gaiety and Olympia theaters, where he stood on stage with a young gay Byrne.

His goals changed after listening to Radio Luxembourg, the only station where rock and roll was listened to by Irish audiences in the 1950s. Gogan loved Elvis Presley’s music, but he was really taken with the people who played the records. In order to become a DJ, he studied the technology of Radio Luxembourg presenters like Alan Freeman, especially his direct style.

He joined RTÉ in 1961 on the same day as

Terry Wogan

He was determined to pursue his new ambition. One of the regular customers in his family’s Fairview newspaper shop was Maura Fox, an advertising specialist who worked on sponsored shows with the name Radio Éireann at the time. After discovering this, Gogan “harassed” Fox for work when he remembered it. His persistence paid off. Fox brought him to a radio series called The District Nurse, sponsored by the toiletries company Cussons – it was a real soap opera that Gogan later joked about. Fox also put him in touch with Fred O’Donovan of Eamon Andrews Studios, which produced many sponsored shows, and his brother (and future 2FM boss) Bill O’Donovan, who encouraged Gogan to practice and asked the budding DJ to buy A tape recorder to improve his craft.

He joined RTÉ in 1961, the same day as Terry Wogan. Gogan’s innate broadcast gifts, from his lightness behind the microphone to his naturally warm voice, ensured that his career progressed over the decade. In addition to working on the ubiquitous sponsored shows – one of the few places where pop was heard in Ireland – he took over from Gay Byrne the moderation of the radio show The 17 Club, which is dedicated to the country’s flourishing show band scene.

Larry Gogan: A life in pictures

Gogan further consolidated his popularity when he hosted the television show Picking the Pops, which in turn took on the role of Byrne. He went on to run the Go 2 show and other TV programs. At a time when RTÉ was the only television broadcaster in the state, Gogan became a household name. “It was incredible; you couldn’t go anywhere,” he recalled.

As his fame grew, his private life kept him firmly anchored. When he was a young man in a family business, he had met Florrie Duffy, whose father was also a newspaper dealer. They became favorites and eventually married in 1963. They were to have five children, Gerard, Orla, David, Gráinne and Sinéad. (David followed his father into the music business and became Vice President of EMI Ireland.)

Gogan’s family involvement was one of the reasons he never left Ireland, despite the fact that his talents have attracted offers from abroad. Both Radio Luxembourg and the BBC have contacted him in different phases. Gogan recalled that Florrie was not interested in leaving Ireland for Luxembourg. The BBC offering was considered too insecure to be supported by a young family.

Larry Gogan has been a freelancer rather than an RTÉ employee throughout his career. Photo: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

Larry Gogan presented the Go 2 show in 1967.

Larry Gogan’s most permanent home remained 2FM. Photo: RTÉ / PA

In the 1970s, his professional focus returned to radio. His weekly show Discs-a-Gogan was a rare ray of hope for rock and pop in a moribund RTÉ radio environment. Aware of the fact that the national broadcaster lost young audiences to pirate stations across the country, Gogan, along with others like the late Vincent Hanley, urged Montrose management to set up its own pop channel. RTÉ Radio 2 was launched on May 31, 1979, with Gogan appropriately playing the first song, Like Clockwork, by Boomtown Rats.

The new station, which was later renamed 2FM, would become Gogan’s most permanent home. Gogan was a veteran in an operation that was largely staffed by young DJs recruited by pirate radio, like Marty Whelan and Gerry Ryan. But while Whelan and Ryan adopted a more talkative, more disrespectful approach, Gogan made his new day show his own with his passion for music.

He was also a constant champion of the upcoming Irish acts, starting with U2

Although current chart hits were the focus of his show, Gogan always listened to new music. As a freelancer and not only as an RTÉ employee, but also as a producer of his own in later years, he chose his own songs instead of relying on station playlists. He was also a staunch supporter of the upcoming Irish acts, starting with U2 in the earliest days. (U2 was his favorite band, while the band’s drummer Larry Mullen became a quick friend.) He wasn’t alone: ​​his more iconic colleague Dave Fanning brought new Irish sounds to his late night show. It is crucial, however, that Gogan presented these new acts to a much wider audience.

Equally important to Gogan’s success was his willingness to play music of all types and ages. His daily selection of classics and overlooked oldies entitled “The Golden Hour” became an integral part of his show. Gogan was far from wallowing in nostalgia, however, and presented the songs he played with a freshness that denied her – and his – vintage.

Another popular segment was the Just A Minute quiz that Gogan and his then producer Cathal McCabe created for his first 2FM show. It soon achieved cult status, mainly due to the bizarre answers the participants could give, such as the Great Wall in Crumlin or the Taj Mahal opposite the dental clinic. (Both landmarks shared their names with the restaurants in Dublin.) The myths about the quiz were just as powerful. Gogan regularly had to debunk the story that one person said the phrase “happy as. , , ”With a line about pig manure.

The key element, however, was Gogan’s optimistic but nondescript personality. Unsuccessful quiz participants were never mocked, but put off with the comforting slogan “They didn’t suit you today”. His relaxed, yet amiable manner was supported by his warm delivery. “His voice was as gentle as a billiard ball,” said Dave Fanning. Gogan carried his immense musical knowledge easily, but his main concern was to make music accessible to his audience. He spoke in favor of the term disc jockey and said his job was to “joke the disc” even when the music formats were going digital.

His friendliness in the air was reflected in the studio. “Nobody has been loved as much as Larry Gogan over the years at the Radio Center,” said Dave Fanning. “He was sincere, self-deprecating, always smiling.”

It was a slot that he filled with typical enthusiasm until January 2019 when his retirement from 2FM was announced

Gogan projected a timeless personality on the radio that was still difficult to say about his real age. But over the years, he has faced health challenges and personal losses. He underwent severe heart surgery in December 2001, and died of breast cancer in January 2002 only for his beloved wife Florrie, the woman he called his “skirt”. In later years, he suffered from kidney disease that required dialysis, while arthritis restricted his mobility.

After his weekly appearance at 2FM had survived many line-up changes over the years, the arrival of the new station chief Dan Healy Gogans marked a change for the weekend. It was a slot that he filled with typical enthusiasm until January 2019 when his retirement from 2FM was announced. The appreciation with which he was celebrated was reflected in the honors that flowed after he left the station. Even then, Gogan wasn’t finished. He continued to host a show on the digital oldies RTÉ Gold and worked until a few months before his death.

Gogan’s easy manner refuted his enormous influence. President Michael D Higgins, a fellow music fan, summed it up in his honor when he said that Gogan “had an indelible impact on Irish music, promoting both emerging and more established Irish musicians and sharing his infectious enthusiasm and passion for all kinds of pop and rock music. “Dave Fanning was more concise:” He was really the greatest, it’s that simple. “

Gogan is survived by his children Gerard, Orla, David, Gráinne and Sinéad and by his 12 grandchildren.

