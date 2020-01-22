advertisement

The vice-chancellor-prof. Barnabas Nawangwe (right) and Assistant Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs) -Dr. Umar Kakumba (left) laid a wreath on Professor Johnson Acon’s coffin during the funeral (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – University of Makerere management, staff, and students paid tribute to Professor Johnson Opio Acon during a service held at St. Luke’s Church in Ntinda on January 20, 2020. The award ceremony The award was also held in the presence of family and friends of the late professor and government officials.

Professor Acon joined Makerere University in 1979 as a special assistant in the department of veterinary clinical studies. He gradually rose through the ranks to the position of senior veterinarian, department of veterinary pharmacy, clinical and comparative medicine, CoVAB, a position he held until his death.

Makerere University congratulated the late man for his selfless service and positive impact on the current generation and the next generation of veterinary practitioners. He was also praised for his humility, his love for the University and the Nation and his association with people of all backgrounds, whatever their academic level.

Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University, described Professor Acon as a well-educated professor who illustrated quality, ethics, standards and professionalism in all ways and in all forms.

“Prof. Acon observed traits suitable for a great academician. During his service at the University, he supervised many veterinary professionals and played a very important role in the dissemination of knowledge to students and staff. He will be greatly missed by the University and the country in general and will leave a lasting mark on Makerere University, ”said Professor Nawangwe.

Senior CoVAB, Professor John David Kabasa recognized Professor Acon’s sacrifices for the development of CoVAB and vowed to imitate him when he said, “He has nourished us and in memory of what he has given us.” taught, we will do our best for the good of the College and Makerere University. “

He congratulated the late Professor Acon for his distinguished and dedicated service to the University of Makerere, which led to his appointment as Senior Veterinary Surgeon in the Department of Veterinary Pharmacy, Clinical and Comparative Medicine.

Professor Barnabas Nawangwe and Professor JD Kabasa (right) comfort Ms. Sophie Acon (3rd left) and her daughters Anita and Alma after the funeral of Professor Johnson Acon on January 20, 2020, Saint Luke Ntinda Church, Kampala Uganda (PHOTO / Courtesy).

In his speech, former Chancellor of Makerere University, Professor Mondo Kagonyera congratulated Professor Acon on being a God-fearing man and thanked the Church for shaping his character. He called on parents to raise God-fearing and intelligent children.

Eng. Dr. Charles Wana-Etyem, former Chairman of the Board of Makerere University, said that Professor Acon will be remembered for his honesty, humor, integrity and kindness. He extended his sincere condolences to Professor Acon’s family, friends and relatives and called on God to strengthen them during the difficult time.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the children of the late Professor Acon, Mr. Andy Acon, Ms. Anita Acon and Ms. Alma Acon described their father as a friendly, caring and loving man who always encouraged them to believe that they can reach their dreams.

“Our father was a supplier who worked hard to meet our needs. He believed in integrity and had an impact on his personality traits on us. It’s good with his soul, ”they said.

Ms. Alma Acon congratulated their mother, Ms. Sophie Acon, for loving and caring for their father and thanked those in mourning for the support and comfort provided to them during their loss.

Professor Johnson Opio Acon died on January 15, 2020 at the independent hospital in Kampala. He will be buried in his ancestral home in Ogengo, Aloi, Alebtong district on January 22, 2020.

