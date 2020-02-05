advertisement

KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni described former deposed Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi as a true Pan-Africanist, who worked closely with the masses.

According to the president, the deceased Kenya, East Africa and the entire continent have lost a great leader.

“I learned with sadness of the death of Mzee Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, the former president of Kenya,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Museveni noted that he first met Me in 1979 after Amin’s defeat.

“Later, when we led the liberation struggle, he was critical and we kept him informed of our struggle. He actually worked as a mediator in the 1985 peace talks, “he said.

He added that the deceased was an active East African.

“He supported the East African Community and its integration. He, Mzee Hassan Mwinyi and I have revived what had become the late EAC, “said Museveni.

The president also revealed that Moi was also a deeply religious person.

He offered his condolences and those of the Ugandans to His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, the Moi family and all Kenyans on the death of the icon.

The deceased died Monday, February 3, 2020 and his death was announced Tuesday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta who extended his condolences to the family.

Me has come and gone from the hospital in recent years.

According to Wikipedia, Moi became president following the death of former president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Due to popular unrest and external pressure, he was forced to authorize multi-party elections in 1991; he led his party, KANU, to victory in the 1992 and 1997 elections. Before becoming president, he was the third vice-president of Kenya from 1967 to 1978.

Moi is popularly known to Kenyans as Nyayo, a Swahili word for “footsteps”, because he often said he followed in the footsteps of the first president, Jomo Kenyatta.

He also won the nickname “Professor of Politics” because of his 24-year long rule, the longest in Kenya’s history to date.

At 95, he was currently the oldest living Kenyan former president.

