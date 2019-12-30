advertisement

Andrew Dunbar was apparently the victim of confusion: the real deceased had the same name.

A few days ago, the news of the death of one of the Game Of Thrones actors shook all fans of the saga and even the protagonists of the series, who fired their former partner with immense pain.

This is Andy Dunbarwho knew how to double as Theon Greyjoy. His body was found to be lifeless, causing great pain to those who knew him. Andy worked on the set of Got in the mornings and in the afternoons as a DJ or as a tour guide for recording studios.

It was a very sad loss for everyone, very suddenly. Nobody expected it. This December 29th, however Andy’s An Instagram account, a message that shook the whole world. He was alive !.

Apparently someone with the same name had died and the news of his death was not entirely true. It was Dunbar himself who had to go out for clarification because he was totally amazed at all the greetings and condolences he received.

“I am fine. Yes, it is strange that I have to publish it, but I received a lot of news about my death today. Of course it is not true, but due to lazy journalism, my photo has been linked to the death of a man who shared my name. I just wanted to clear the confusion and send condolences to his family and friends. ” Andy published in his networks.

The actor had to go out to calm the water because it was his own family who was completely dismayed to find out about it on the news programs Andy’s Death.

Exactly the pseudo-dying of Dunbar coincides with February 28th, April Fool’s Day, on which European and North American traditions make tasteless jokes that everyone believes in. If this was a joke, it clearly hurt Andy’s family.

