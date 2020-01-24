advertisement

A ferry who claimed to have paid someone from a Derby pub to drive his garbage to the tip was slapped with a heavy fine.

Matthew Smith was spotted dumping garbage at the former Kwik Fit site on London Road on April 2.

A member of the public witnessed the incident and took note of the vehicle type and registration before informing Derby city council.

Smith, of Harvey Road, Derby, was identified as the owner of the vehicle at the time of the offense.

He stated that he could not drive the vehicle at the time of the offense and had paid a person met at the Navigation Pub to drive the vehicle and bring the waste back to the tip.

Derby City Council successfully prosecuted Matthew Smith for the offense under section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

He appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the offense, which imposes a duty of care on the person responsible for the waste to ensure its legal disposal.

Mr Smith was fined £ 370, victim surcharge of £ 17 and costs £ 740, for a total of £ 1,147.

Councilor Jonathan Smale, Cabinet Member for Neighborhoods, Communities and Street Pride, said, “This is another good result for our environmental team and an example that we can all help clean up. our streets by reporting these activities if we see them.

“I would like to thank the member of the public for his diligence and our teams for the success of the prosecutions.

It is also a good reminder that our waste is our responsibility. You cannot just pass the ball and not accept the consequences. “

