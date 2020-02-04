advertisement

Mzee Daniel Arap Moi was pronounced dead Tuesday morning (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The President of the Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, revealed that the former President of Kenya, Daniel Arap Moi, has played a central role in the revival of the very dear East African Community (EAC).

The deceased died Monday, February 3, 2020 and his death was announced Tuesday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta who extended his condolences to the family.

advertisement

In a statement dated February 4, Kadaga sent condolences to the Parliament and the people of Kenya for the loss of their former president.

According to Kadaga, Moi is a friend and a good neighbor of Uganda.

“During its presidency, which extended from 1978 to 2002, Uganda experienced many periods of political instability. During the regime, Uganda underwent several regime changes. Many Ugandans have fled and found refuge in Kenya, ”she said.

She added, “We salute Mzee Moi for being a good neighbor and providing refuge for many Ugandans whose lives were in grave danger. “

Kadaga thanked the deceased for improving trade and political coexistence between the two nations. (Uganda and Kenya)

Me has been hospitalized for the past few years.

According to Wikipedia, Moi became president following the death of former president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Due to popular unrest and external pressure, he was forced to authorize multi-party elections in 1991; he led his party, KANU, to victory in the 1992 and 1997 elections. Before becoming president, he was the third vice-president of Kenya from 1967 to 1978.

Moi is popularly known to Kenyans as Nyayo, a Swahili word for “footsteps”, because he often said he followed in the footsteps of the first president, Jomo Kenyatta.

He also won the nickname “Professor of Politics” because of his 24-year long rule, the longest in Kenya’s history to date.

At 95, he was currently the oldest living Kenyan former president.

comments

advertisement