Here’s Bear Grylls’ surprise on Pendulum: he’s Irish. We love to conquer the world. Apart from the fact that the adventurer and survivor now has an Irish passport, he got a little applause at the Dublin Business Convention.

His mother, a Ford, is, like his grandmother, “completely Irish”. Ray D’Arcy’s follow-up – “Where did she come from? We’re interested in something like this” – doesn’t get an answer, perhaps due to uncertainty or privacy.

It raises an unsolicited question about its own, unlikely name that was hardly given at birth. Wikipedia tells us that his real name is Edward Michael Grylls, that his mother is Sarah Ford – his late father Michael Grylls was a Conservative MP – and that Bear, although born in London, grew up in Donaghadee, Co. Down until he was four.

I fall free after 4,000 feet. I look at the altimeter. The canopy is open, but I can say that something is very wrong

Bear Grylls is in Dublin to give a lecture on the “four Fs” – failure, fear, fire and faith – that guide his life. On stage at the Convention Center Dublin – far from his familiar terrain of jumping and climbing and cascading and screeching and crawling around the world for his adventure TV shows – the 45-year-old wears jeans and a mid-blue shirt with his sleeves up.

He recognizes the irony and fear that come with such presentations, even though his message is presented in an engaging and pleasant way. Grylls is just like us (um) and faces challenges, but the difference is that the situations he used for his four Fs are exciting, terrifying stories.

He failed at his first 11-month negotiation with British special forces. “I wasn’t fast enough or smart enough or good enough. Failure overshadows success. “Experience increased resilience. “It has forced me to adapt and become stronger internally and externally”. He adds, “There is no shortcut to one of your goals that will avoid failure, the door you have to go through to be successful.”

So he did the long process a second time and was successful. He is a natural storyteller and vividly describes the deep tiredness, pain and blisters after a hard mountain weekend in the rain. The lights of the army trucks signaled calm as they neared the end, but the trucks were just starting to leave when they reached them.

“It’s 3 in the morning, we’re all sinking over our rifles and they’re telling us they’ll meet us on the other side of the mountain.” One by one, people gave up. After a while, the trucks returned to pick them up. “They wanted to see how we react when we’re really empty.”

Out of 80 or 90 recruits, only four remained at the end of the process. “And that’s the real point: three of us didn’t have the choice on the first try. Failure is the key. Embrace failures (and) never run away from the door you have to go through to fulfill your dreams. “His motto: never give up.

Regarding his second F, fear: “The universal truth is that life is physically, mentally and emotionally testing us whoever we are. How we react to this fear defines everything. ”Grylls describes a moment that has changed his own life during a parachute jump in Africa. “I’m free-falling after 4,000 feet. I’m looking at the altimeter. The canopy is open, but I can say that something is very wrong. I’m falling too fast. I’m too low to use the reserve, and me can only adjust to the impact. My world turns black. “

He woke up in the hospital. “I live, but I can’t move.” His back was broken in three places and he spent months in rehab. He describes night fear, “always falling, always out of control”.

Has he ever dived again? “The answer is: all the time. It is part of my life. “Before he dives he fears the jump, then” the roar of the wind, the wild sound. But I know the answer to my fear: be honest. Do not run: use this option. Life and experience have told me that when we get closer to our fears they disappear so often. The only way to overcome our fears is through the middle. “

The exception, he says, is when “crocodiles face each other in murky little ponds”.

Gryll’s last finding is that true wealth lies in our relationships. So, he advises, don’t be an idiot, be thankful for life and be kind

A man on the stage looks at thousands in the hall. “I struggle with rooms full of strangers. I don’t lose the irony of being on stage here. I’m not as strong as people expect. That’s okay. We all have our things. Our fears make us real and reliable. “(He remembers that his things are quite far from ours.) He was with four others on a small rubber boat,” at 3:00 am in a storm of nine, 500 meters offshore, in pitch black, surrounded by ice when the waves crash. We are about to capsize. “He and the eyes of a companion met.” The great moments in our life leave traces. I am covered with notes. You just keep moving. Use fear as emotion to keep yourself strong. “

His third F, fire or resilience means converting these mistakes and fears into power – he quotes a SAS motto: “Always a little further” – which makes the difference between ordinary and extraordinary. “The fire is always there and can change everything,” he says, weakening the resources he needs to reach the summit of Everest and “I’m not sure if I can do that anymore.” The inner voice says: “You don’t belong here. It’s okay to go.” But to find this fire, this spark – never give up. “

He says resilience should be taught at school – “The key is not talent, skills or knowledge, it is calm resilience. Know the power of relentless, unwavering resilience. You have to be persistent on dark nights. Dawn will always come … the fire is your way. “

His last F, Faith, is in yourself, in others, in the power of kindness out there, and in his own Christianity. “A little voice that asks you: ‘Lean against me. Come back up. “”

His last “take away” in the language of the motivational event is that true wealth lies in our relationships, that we are grateful and kind, seek humility, and “know our place in the universe. We stand on many shoulders in life. “

So he advises: “Don’t be an idiot and be thankful for life. And be nice.”

