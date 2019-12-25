advertisement

The actor went to the networks to convey a strong message.

Chris Hemsworth went to his social networks to deny rumors that he and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, used purified water to water the garden of their home.

The Australian actor Months ago, the details of his new home, a spectacular mansion in the south of Byron Bay, were announced, where the breathtaking views and closeness to nature are the main players.

A controversy in the networks could have ruined this happiness. It was the same weekend that several tabloids claimed that trucks with water had arrived at the Villa des … Artists Family.

The negative comments in which they were accused the interpreters the waste of water and the lack of care for the environment have not stopped in the past few hours, which has led to the actor himself going through the social networks to calm the controversy.

The controversy arose because Australia is experiencing one of the worst droughts in its history, as well as excessive heat and some wildfires in several areas. To which the famous Hollywood exploded.

“It is a complete lie. I would normally not respond to such fake articles and that bothers me a lot. The water truck was only intended for purified water, because like all the others in the region that are not connected to the city water, we ran out of water because of the drought. ” The famous wrote.

“NOTHING in my garden is soaked with water. Thank you for your daily concern for the post and for putting an even greater strain on the brutal situation across the country. Merry Christmas,” Chris Hemsworth closed,

