New York Hot 97 Radio Station Personality Ebro Darden stands strong. Hip-hop talk show host stepped forward to defend recent comparisons he made with a Grammy-winning rapper Eminem and the struggles of black people.

Key facts: This week, Ebro relied on its Hot 97 platform to respond to its now viral Twitter comments.

“Eminem operates in a black-dominated space. He had to pay for his, make fun of him, be guessed. That’s how it works. Blacks had to do it every day. And he also had to do prove it over and over again. You know what black people still have to do in America right now? We still have to prove ourselves all the time. “(Hot 97)

Key details: A few days ago, Darden went on Twitter to give great respect to Em’s name.

Eminem talks about Rap how black people had to deal with life… being 5 times better, working 5 times harder than everyone else and still not respecting them.

– Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) January 23, 2020

You can absolutely hate Eminem musically.

What you can’t say as a HipHop fan is that he’s a wacky rapper…

– Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) January 23, 2020

Wait, there is more: On Thursday, Slim Shady visited his social media pages to downplay people taking the content from his album Music to Be Murdered By too literally.

Before you leave: Based on new estimates, the LP of Slim Shady will easily accumulate nearly 300,000 copies and ensure a first launch during its opening week.

