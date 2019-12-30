advertisement

A video of the marriage proposal will remain memorable as a future mother-in-law was tasked with filming a video of her future son-in-law proposing to her daughter.

Benjamin Steele Bacon had planned to ask Amber Griego, with whom he was three years, to marry her at the Albuquerque Biopark penguin exhibition in New Mexico. “Penguins, between me and Amber, are kind of a thing, so I figured, why not do it (at) the penguin exhibit,” he told KOB-4.

One thing didn’t go as planned: Bacon’s video asking Amber to marry him.

Bacon’s future mother-in-law Susan Griego volunteered to film the video, but went through some last-minute technical difficulties.

Benjamin and Amber Griego had meetings for three years when Bacon decided to ask the question.

KOB-TV screenshot

“My camera phone wasn’t working as well as I said: Let me get your Amber phone and I’ll get some movies,” Susan told KOB-TV. “I can’t figure out how to work it and yes I take a selfie of myself and I realize I’m filming myself instead of them and I’m laughing, and we’re all laughing and I think I’m not very good at photography. “

Instead of Bacon getting down on one knee, the captured video shows a beam of Susan while Bacon apparently lifted the ring and surprised her daughter.

However, despite Susan missing the thrilling moment, the engaged couple said that memory is still one for the books.

“People have been asking about him. I feel like this kind of relationship. Something strange and random, ”Amber Griego told KOB-TV. “It’s the perfect start to this.”

But will they hire Susan as the wedding photographer? Probably not, the couple responded.

