If you’re hoping for a second season of Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen series, chances are that this will happen.

USA Today’s headline reads, “HBO will not continue the second season of” Watchmen “after the creator has exited.”

However, a second season is not officially dead. Today’s report shows that Lindelof gave HBO “my blessing” to pursue a second season.

However, he also told them that he had told his Watchmen story and was not going to watch a second season.

These comments reflect what he told Rolling Stone in December. However, he told them more precisely that he had no other ideas.

He said to Rolling Stone:

“I want to have more guards. Perhaps these nine episodes have shown that the playing field is somewhat larger than previously thought. “

He added:

“It could inspire someone to tell a Watchmen story. But at the moment I have no more ideas. Whether you name a limited series or a continuous series, this is the lining for awards. I find it uncomfortable to call it all nine complete episodes with a beginning, a middle and an end. There is no promise of continuation. “

HBO program chief Casey Bloys told USA Today:

“It really is that Damon thinks about what he wants to do. If there is an idea that has inspired him for another season, another one, maybe like Fargo, True Detective (anthology), or if he has something completely different We’re very proud of Guardians, but what I’m most interested in is what Damon wants to do. ”

Bloys added: “It would be hard to imagine doing this without Damon.”

Security guard actress Regina King had previously indicated that a second season would be a “high hill for climbing”. However, she also pointed out that this was not beyond the possibilities.

“I can imagine being involved in a second season if it was really smart. I should know the beginning and end of the game, unlike this season. I didn’t know what the endgame was. I just totally trust Damon. “

The show ended on a cliffhanger with Lindelof’s details. There were two possible ends that affect Angela Abar, either falling into the pool or walking on the water.

Lindelof did not seem to be excited to examine one of the two ideas for a second season. “I think none of these stories will be particularly interesting for a convincing season of television. Others may disagree. But that’s my feeling. “

Guardians saw elevated ratings during season one.

According to the TV series Finale, the premiere of the series had just under 800,000 viewers. The series finale was attended by 935,000 viewers. The average number of viewers per episode was 759,000. It had an average rating of 0.25.

The show received positive reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It has 96% on the tomatometer. However, the audience seemed mixed to negative on the show. It has a lazy 54% audience score of 6,760 reviewers.

What do you think of watchmen who don’t have a second season? Is it a loss or is it time to move on to something else?

