We are absolutely thrilled with the back of this first trailer.

Okay, let’s take a look at who’s involved The undo,

In front of the camera: Oscar winner Nicole Kidman. Should have won an Oscar for Paddington 2-role Hugh Grant. Oscar winner Donald Sutherland. Golden Globe candidate Edgar Ramirez.

Behind the camera: Directed by Susanne Bier (The Night Manager, Bird Box) and production and executive by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Mr. Mercedes).

And then you have the official description of the HBO show that triggers the parts of your brain that immediately want to solve a puzzle:

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who lead the only life they have ever wanted. Overnight, a gap opens in her life: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations Grace spreads, is very devastating in public, and horrified by the way she has not followed her own advice. She has to cut one life and create another for her and her family.

Kidman meets up with their Big Little Lies producer again and brings a freshly revived Hugh Grant (who was also a highlight in the latest issue of The Gentlemen). We are fully on board to solve a new puzzle.

The Undoing will debut on HBO (in the US) and Sky Atlantic / Now TV (in Ireland) in May.

