It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost eight months since the last episode of Game of Thrones aired. The series is so popular that it continues to dominate pop culture and conversation everywhere, and the minority of people who don’t watch an episode more than the last person blinded to evict the Survivor Tribal Council.

The eighth season was largely recorded by fans and critics who believed that the narrative and dialogue were below average compared to the previous seasons. But even with the supposedly crappy script, the ratings were exceeded, and with his last episode there was a gaping gap in fans’ lives everywhere.

But as always, when there are ratings, there is money and not someone who leaves the lucrative series alone, HBO has announced to bring a prequel series around the Targaryen bloodline to the screens. The news comes after the prequel series titled The Longest Night has been canceled with Naomi Watts. According to HBO program director Casey Bloys, the House of the Dragon prequel series is provisionally released in 2022 and consists of 10 episodes.

The show is brought to life with the kind permission of George R. R. Martin himself and Ryan Condal (who will write the series) and is said to play 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Executive producer and director Miguel Sapochnik, who directed “The Battle of the Bastards” and “The Long Night”, will chair the pilot of the show.

While The Longest Night had to go through a difficult pilot phase that ultimately failed, HBO seems to be so in love with the story of the Targaryen story that they decided to get House of the Dragon straight into series production.

Image: HBO

“The” Game of Thrones “universe is so rich in stories,” Bloys said in a statement. “We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the early days of Westeros with Miguel, Ryan and George.”

But, as The Verge emphasizes, there are a number of problems with the novel, namely the fact that it is not yet finished. Martin only wrote the first of two planned volumes in the series that describe Aegon I until the next 157 years of the dynasty. This is a red flag for many, because when Game of Thrones’ eighth season proves something, it is incredibly difficult to adapt an unfinished Martin series, and there is often a serious mistake in writing and storytelling.

In addition, fans quickly noticed how boring the novel is. The book was written as a historical volume in the universe and is based on Edward Gibbons “The History of the Decay and Fall of the Roman Empire”. It is an incredible historical recount, but it goes without saying that it is not the most tempting read. It is also 700 pages long.

If you want to customize the novel for the TV screen, HBO has to be critical of how you do it. Significant changes need to be made, particularly in terms of style and tone. That said, aspects of fire and blood are exciting. As The Verge describes, “Aegon’s dragon-filled conquests, succession crises, a civil war between dragons and dragons called” The Dance of Dragons “by Targaryen will delight all fans of the show.

