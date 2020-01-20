advertisement

The story was portrayed by Mindhunter in season 2, but the new series goes deeper. This could be unavoidable.

Given the growing popularity of the genre of true crime, it’s no surprise that Sky Crime is broadcasting documentaries about serial killers like Denis Rader and Edmund Kemper, both of whom were portrayed in Mindhunter.

Fans of the Netflix drama will definitely be interested in HBO’s brand new documentary series, which deals with the Atlanta Child Murders, the horrific murders that formed the main focus of the story for Season 2 of Mindhunter.

The upcoming feature is already on JOE’s must-watch list of documentaries in 2020, and Deadline has confirmed that Atlanta Child Murders (working title) will air on HBO in April.

For those who may not know, the 1979–1981 Atlanta killings, commonly referred to as child killings in Atlanta (though several of the reported victims were adults), were a series of mid-year murders in Atlanta, Georgia, were committed from 1979 to May 1981.

At least 29 children, adolescents and adults were killed within two years.

Wayne Williams, an Atlanta native who was 23 years old at the time of the last murder, was arrested, brought to justice and convicted of two adult murders. Williams was later sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

The police subsequently attributed a number of the child murders to Williams, although he was never charged in any of these cases and Williams himself maintains his innocence. In March 2019, the Atlanta police, on behalf of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, reopened the cases in hopes that new technologies would lead to a conviction.

In its official description of the case, the FBI stated: “Between 1979 and 1981, approximately 29 African American children, teenagers, and young adults – mostly boys – were kidnapped and murdered. Much of the murder shared common details. The FBI closed the investigation after Wayne Bertram Williams was convicted of two of the murders in 1982. After the trial, law enforcement officials linked Williams to 20 more of the 29 murders. “

The documentary is said to “provide unprecedented insight into the kidnapping and murder of at least 30 Afro-American children and young adults committed in Atlanta in the late 1970s and early 1970s for a period of two years”. The 1980s, from the initial disappearance and discovery of two murdered teenagers and the fear that seized the city, to the prosecution and indictment of 23-year-old Wayne Williams, from Atlanta, to the rush to officially close the case.

“With unprecedented access and a wealth of archive material, this contemporary documentary series brings new evidence to light when the cases reopen and offers a powerful window into one of America’s darkest chapters.”

The series will also reveal a community that “desperately sought justice for the city and law enforcement agencies during the crisis and found this to be extremely poor” and insights and interviews with key people and experts, including victims’ families, law enforcement officers and Williams, offers’ defenders and Williams himself.

We expect Atlanta Child Murders to air on Sky Crime and NOW TV shortly after being released in the U.S., as is common with all HBO functions.

